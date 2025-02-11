AssetMark Welcomes Seasoned Executives Doris Meister and Lisa Opoku to Board of Directors

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading wealth management technology platform for financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Doris Meister and Lisa Opoku to its Board of Directors. The addition of these two accomplished executives reflects AssetMark’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its governance with leaders who bring deep expertise in financial services, strategic transformation, and operational excellence.

Doris Meister is a highly respected financial services CEO with extensive experience in strategy, business transformation, finance, investments, and governance. Most recently, she served as Chairman and CEO of Wilmington Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank, where she led a comprehensive transformation of the wealth and investment management business, increasing revenues by 40% and significantly expanding profitability. Throughout her career, Meister has successfully built and scaled wealth management businesses, modernized technology platforms, and developed multi-segment growth strategies that have driven meaningful client and business outcomes.

Lisa Opoku, currently the Chief Operating Officer at FS Investments, brings over two decades of leadership experience in global financial services. Prior to joining FS Investments, Opoku held several senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs, including Global Head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office within Asset and Wealth Management. Her extensive experience in technology, operations, and strategic business transformation uniquely positions her to contribute to AssetMark’s continued growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doris and Lisa to AssetMark’s Board of Directors,” said Lou Maiuri, Chairman & Group CEO of AssetMark. “Their exceptional track records in wealth management, operational excellence, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform, support financial advisors, and deliver exceptional value to investors. Their insights and experience will play a key role in shaping AssetMark’s future growth.”

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

