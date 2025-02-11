340th Flying Training Group welcomes back, reactivates 487th Training Squadron

The 340th Flying Training Group reactivated the historic 487th Training Squadron during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2025, during which Lt. Col. David Mitchell officially assumed command of the 487th TRS “Knights.”

The 487th TRS’ primary mission will be to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots.

“It finally gives the hard-working team their own identity. We are the Knights of the 487th Training Squadron,” Mitchell said. “Countless times they had to explain who the 340th Undergraduate Flying Training team was. The staff not only needed their own identity, but our own Personnel Accounting Symbol code to operate our mission. We hope the 487th TRS is soon known as the premier aircrew training pipeline for all initial reserve aircrew, not just across Air Force Reserve Command, but the U.S. Air Force.”

The squadron typically manages a capacity of up to 350 students per year with a two-year student cycle from Officer Training School or Basic Military Training through flying training unit completions, as part of the 340th FTG. The squadron also provides instructor support for undergraduate training at seven locations, including Career Enlisted Aviator instructors at the CEA Center of Excellence at JBSA-Lackland, Texas.

According to Mitchell, the unit started the Undergraduate Flying Training mission at the 340th FTG in 2015.

“It was an idea from AFRC/A3 to create a professional team to run the officer aircrew pipeline,” added Mitchell. “Their goal was to ensure pilots didn’t fall off orders and received continued care through the many training programs the pipeline requires. Our team is a specialized team that prevents these errors.”

After the orders to reactivate the 487th TRS were read and the guidon was unveiled by Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Dwyer and Senior Master Sgt. Tainell Pettengill, Mitchell took time to address his team.

“This activation is about the entire team that built it. From the HQ staff with a vision, the previous commanders, program managers, directors of operations, pipeline managers, superintendents and the dozens of patriots that poured their heart and soul into the UFT program over eight years, as well as leadership at the 340 FTG, and supporting staff to finalize the process,” Mitchell said. “I am very humbled to be part of this historic and monumental event for AFRC aircrew training, as we take over the reactivated identity of the Knights of the 487th TRS.”

As for history, the 487th TRS dates back to 1942 during WWII as the 487th Bombardment Squadron (Medium), originally assigned to the 340th Bombardment Group. The unit is currently awaiting information and final approval from the Air Force Historical Research Agency regarding the design of its unit emblem.