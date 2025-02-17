Long Island Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora Provides Comprehensive Skin Care Guide for Winter Tropical Vacations

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology Borealis Dermatology of Bellerose, Garden City and Syosset

Dr. Navin Arora and founder of Borealis Dermatology is sharing his knowledge into maintaining healthy skin during dramatic climate transitions.

Protecting one’s skin and using proper skin care approaches are not merely about immediate comfort, but needed for long-term dermatological health.” — Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the winter months, many Long Islanders seek to escape the cold weather and head south to warmer tropical destinations. Shifting between warm and cold climates may have adverse effects on the skin. Long Island-based, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Navin Arora and founder of Borealis Dermatology with offices in Garden City, Bellerose and Syosset, NY, is sharing his knowledge and insights into maintaining healthy skin during dramatic climate transitions.During his 12 years serving as an U.S. Army physician, Dr. Arora has extensive experience treating patients of all races in different regions and climates around the world. His experience gives him a different perspective on how weather and other conditions have an effect on the skin. The following are some of his tips for safe skin protection.UV exposure in popular tropical destinations is 40 percent higher than in northern, colder climates during winter months. Travelers from northern regions face an additional risk as their skin lacks the natural defense mechanisms developed through gradual sun exposure. Failing to protect the skin can have long-lasting consequences from severe burns or exposure. Dramatic exposure to the sun may lead to extreme sunburn and blistering. This short-term intense damage can play a factor in developing future melanoma (skin cancer).“What many travelers are unaware of is that their unexposed winter skin is extremely vulnerable to intense tropical UV radiation. Protecting one’s skin and using proper skin care approaches are not merely about immediate comfort, but needed for long-term dermatological health,” said Dr. Navin Arora. “To ensure lasting skin health, preparation begins weeks before your trip and continues after returning.”Comprehensive Sun Protection StrategiesEffective sun protection requires a multifaceted approach. For optimal protection, Dr. Arora recommends using sunscreen with a minimum SPF 50 with comprehensive UVA and UVB protection. Beyond topical protection, strategic clothing choices play a crucial role. Wide-brimmed hats, UV-blocking sunglasses, UV rated clothing and lightweight long-sleeved garments and occasional shade provide additional layers of defense against harmful radiation.Pre-Vacation Skin PreparationPreparing skin for sun exposure begins weeks before departure. Gentle, strategic exfoliation removes dead skin cells, creating a smoother surface that enhances moisturizer and sunscreen absorption.Hydration becomes a critical strategy. Intensifying moisturizing routines, increasing water intake and using rich, protective creams build skin resilience against environmental shifts.Travelers are also advised to purchase their preferred skin care products before they leave on vacation. Place these items in checked luggage to avoid complications both at airports with TSA screenings and potential price gouging at tourist destinations for essential items sold at local establishments.Moisturizing The Skin Before and After the BeachExcess exposure to the sun, salt water, pool chemicals and rough sand particles can have damaging effects on the skin. Lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizers and aloe vera serve as natural soothing agents, reducing inflammation and supporting skin recovery. Further post-exposure skincare includes rehydration and repair. Products containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid offer maximum healing properties. Travelers should avoid petroleum-based products that potentially trap heat and exacerbate skin stress.For questions regarding skin care, please contact Borealis Dermatology to schedule an appointment with Dr. Arora and his team. Borealis Dermatology offers three convenient locations to provide various treatments for patients in the Queens and Long Island areas. Contact Dr. Navin Arora at (516) 246-8800 or visit https://borealisderm.com/ to schedule an appointment.###

