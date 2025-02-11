Dr. Jennifer Jolley Unveils 2025 Engagements & Accomplishments

Composer, conductor, public speaker and professor recognized as participant in Grammy-nominated album

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Jolley , recognized composer, conductor, opera producer, public speaker, 2023 Fulbright Scholar and Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Lehman College is excited to announce her upcoming engagements amid her recent contribution on Fotina Naumenko’s “Newman: Bespoke Songs” which was nominated for 2024 GrammyAward for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Jolley collaborated with Naumenko to choose three of Emily Dickinson’s published poems to provide compositions to for “Newman: Bespoke Songs.” Dickinson’s lyrical, intimate and honest works provided a confessional style that allowed for an honest expression of Naumenko’s voice through Jolley’s skillful interpretation. The works chosen included “‘Hope’ is the Thing with Feathers,” “After great pain, a formal feeling comes,” and “I dwell in Possibility.”Jolley’s work and professional mission is founded on the belief that music's pleasures and excesses have the unique potential to engage political and provocative subjects. She routinely travels nationwide to serve as an in-residence composer and conductor for universities and has composed over 40 published works. Jolley will continue this work in 2025 at the following engagements:- Feb. 12-16, 2025: Guest Composer at the University of Arkansas 2025 Conducting Symposium - May 18-21, 2025: Composer for The ComMission Possible Project with Beyond the Notes Music Festival- June 1-15, 2025: Faculty Member at The Hobart and William Smith Colleges Composer's Sandbox Summer Intensive in Geneva, NYJolley’s works have been commissioned and performed by ensembles worldwide, including the Dallas Winds, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Central Ohio Symphony, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble and Quince Ensemble. Her music has been featured in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Žofín Palace. She has completed residencies at New York University, Michigan State University, Florida State University and more. She serves on various organizations including United Sound Composer Project and New Music USA. Jolley received degrees from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music.To learn more about Jolley please visit www.jenniferjolley.com/ . To connect with her on LinkedIn visit www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-jolley/ . For media inquiries please contact mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com.

