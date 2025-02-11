YourUpdateTV Speaks with Leonard Fournette and Rebuilding Together to Discuss the 30th Annual Kickoff to Rebuild Event in New Orleans

Super Bowl-Sanctioned Event Brings Repairs to Homes, Playground Updates, and New Community Gardens in New Orleans

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Super Bowl excitement kicked off early as professional running back Leonard Fournette joined forces with Rebuilding Together New Orleans and Lowe’s for the 30th annual Kickoff to Rebuild event. This year’s Kickoff to Rebuild took place in the vibrant St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, just minutes from the historic French Quarter. Volunteers, Lowe’s red vest associates, local contractors and others joined forces to provide critical home repairs and community enhancements. Recently, Rebuilding Together and Leonard Fournette participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss this year’s event and the important work Rebuilding Together is doing around the country.

The Kickoff to Rebuild event, hosted by Rebuilding Together, a national nonprofit that repairs homes and revitalizes communities, has been an integral part of Super Bowl festivities for three decades. This year’s event was led by Rebuilding Together New Orleans, the local affiliate, in partnership with Lowe’s, the official home improvement partner of the NFL.

Projects include repairs to five homes which includes new roofing and HVAC systems, interior and exterior painting, landscaping, and refreshing a local park. Additionally, a new community garden was created on the 1900 block facing the park. These efforts aim to ensure residents can live safely and securely while creating inviting communal spaces for the neighborhood.

To date, Kickoff to Rebuild has repaired more than 180 homes, engaged over 5,300 volunteers, and invested more than $6.3 million in communities across the country. This year’s efforts continue to build on that legacy, making a lasting impact in the New Orleans community.

For more information about Rebuilding Together, to make a donation, or to get involved in future projects, visit rebuildingtogether.org

About Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette is a professional American football running back known for his powerful running style and versatility. Born on January 18, 1995, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Fournette gained national attention during his college career at LSU, where he set multiple records and earned All-American honors. He was selected 4th overall in the 2017 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he quickly became a key player, helping lead the team to the AFC Championship game in his rookie season. Fournette later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing a crucial role in their 2020 Super Bowl LV victory. Nicknamed "Playoff Lenny" for his exceptional performances during playoff games, Fournette is known for his ability to break tackles and contribute both as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. His combination of size, speed, and football IQ has made him one of the most dynamic running backs in the league.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

About Lowe’s

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 500 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

