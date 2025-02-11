CHITA Announces Presidents Day Sale with Up to $600 Off Modular Sofas, Sectionals, and More

CHITA Salutes to Style with tiered savings of up to $600 off furniture deals

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Presidents Day, CHITA , a furniture brand synonymous with creating Chic and Tasteful spaces, is honoring the legacy of our nation's leaders with a patriotic salute to savings. From February 7th to 20th, customers can enjoy up to $600 off CHITA’s timeless collections of high-quality, yet affordable modular sofas, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and beyond that embody the spirit of American craftsmanship and style.

Committed to combining design, comfort, and accessibility, CHITA continues to make premium furniture accessible to a wider audience. The Presidents Day Sale features great deals along with tiered savings structured as follows: $60 off $500+, $120 off $1,000+, $300 off $2,000+, and $600 off $3,000+.

“As we celebrate Presidents Day, we're reminded of the values that make the U.S. great, including the pursuit of happiness and the comfort of home," said Steve, CEO of CHITA. "We believe everyone deserves a beautiful and comfortable home, and we're committed to making that belief a reality. CHITA is proud to offer affordable quality pieces that make it easy for our customers to create the homes of their dreams.”

To explore CHITA’s Presidents Day sale, visit: https://chitaliving.com/

ABOUT CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand—it’s a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance.

Contact Info

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648

