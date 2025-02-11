Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Over 1,000% January 2025 Growth for Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary

Additional expansion to Europe via the direct-to-consumer model planned for fall 2025

SANTA MONICA, CA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that after continued strong growth of over 1,000% in January 2025 for its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary, the company plans to continue its global expansion into Europe in the fall of 2025.

Olive Tree People has been successfully represented in Europe with its Oliveda LA Dope brand for over 20 years in retail as well as with its own flagship stores and has now announced that it is leaving retail and expanding the waterless beauty movement to Europe via the direct-to-consumer channel.

Olive Tree People founder Thomas Lommel commented, “I am convinced that direct-to-consumer is the perfect match for waterless beauty, and so after 20 years of retail, we will clear the shelves in all European countries in which we are represented, and from autumn 2025, we will conquer the European continent with more than 50,000 waterless beauty consultants.”

As part of this initiative, the flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf will be transformed based on the Olive Tree People Experience store, in the middle of which there is a tree house, and the story of Olive Tree People is told around it.

“We are currently the fastest growing waterless beauty company in the world, and I am very confident that this will remain the case in the coming years thanks to the many innovations and our 120,000 waterless beauty consultants that we are targeting by the end of 2025,” added Mr. Lommel.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

