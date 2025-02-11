Dogfish Head Keeps the Music Alive, Partners with Grateful Dead to Debut a NEW Collaborative Beer, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale

Sporting iconic Grateful Dead-inspired label artwork, Dogfish Head’s Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale will be available to enjoy nationwide, all year round.

MILTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together again and back for an epic encore, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Grateful Dead continue their long, strange trip together with the launch of a NEW collaborative beer, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. Joining Dogfish Head’s lineup of year-round beers, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is now making its way to draft lines and store shelves nationwide in 6pk/12oz cans. If you're not sure where to find it, you just gotta poke around Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder to track some down.

Clocking in at 5.3% ABV, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is brewed with Kernza® perennial grains from The Land Institute*, granola and heaps of good karma for a refreshing, light-bodied beer that will leave drinkers with nothin’ left to do but smile, smile, smile. The addition of El Dorado and Azacca hops brings waves of tropical pineapple, mango, and passion fruit notes for a vibrant tapestry of alluring aromas and flavors that just keeps truckin’ sip after refreshing sip.

“As a beer geek with a music problem, few things in life are as sensorially sensational as enjoying a great beer while simultaneously listening to some great music,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “In 2025, Dogfish Head is turning 30, and my favorite band of all time, Grateful Dead, is celebrating its 60th anniversary. I’m so proud of the broad appeal of this lovely new beer that’s now making its way to Dead Heads and Hop Heads of all shapes and sizes. With its layered, nuanced flavors of tropical hops complemented by its malty body, our Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is as compelling and joyful as the band’s music itself.”

A partnership built to last, Dogfish Head and Grateful Dead began their more-than-a-decade-long collaboration in 2013, with the release of American Beauty in 750ml bottles. Perpetuating a ripple effect, this imperial pale ale brewed with organic almond honey and granola was re-released in 2014 and 2015, each year with different Grateful Dead-themed artwork. Then, in 2018, American Beauty debuted in 12oz bottles, followed by the launch of American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA in 12oz cans, in 2019.

After American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA, most fans believed Dogfish Head and Grateful Dead said fare thee well to their partnership, but don’t you worry anymore – this duo’s golden road continues in 2025, with Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. “And it’s our best track yet,” adds Sam.

"The collaboration between Grateful Dead and Dogfish Head has been a natural fit for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch this latest offering. Both Dogfish and The Dead value creativity, community, and the spirit of exploration,” said David Lemieux, Grateful Dead Archivist & Legacy Manager. “This beer is not just a delicious addition to your craft beer selection; it is a celebration of the shared passion for innovation that defines both Dogfish Head and Grateful Dead’s journeys."

Celebrate Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale with Dogfish Head & Grateful Dead – March 12

To celebrate the launch of Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale, folks are invited to join Dogfish Head and Grateful Dead at Brooklyn Bowl’s New York location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Wednesday, March 12, for a live performance by beloved Grateful Dead cover band, Bushwick’s Dead. Tickets are required and can be purchased at www.brooklynbowl.com/brooklyn. It doesn’t matter what you wear, just as long as you are there!

For more information about Dogfish Head and Grateful Dead, please visit www.dogfish.com and www.dead.net, respectfully.

*The Land Institute is a Kansas-based nonprofit transforming agriculture with perennial grain crops like Kernza® that enhance farmer resilience while addressing ecological challenges.

