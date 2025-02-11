Andesite Raises Additional $23 Million and Announces General Availability of the Bionic SOC

AI-powered product enables human-AI collaboration for cyber defense teams

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andesite AI (Andesite) today announced the General Availability of the bionic Security Operations Center (SOC), its human-AI collaboration product empowering cyber defense teams. Additionally, Andesite revealed that it secured an additional $23 million in capital as a second tranche of seed funding from General Catalyst and Red Cell Partners. The investment brings Andesite’s total funding to $38.25 million and is the result of the company’s ahead-of-schedule achievement of technology, customer acquisition, and revenue milestones.

Despite ballooning cybersecurity spending, security teams are overwhelmed. Analysts are drowning in alerts, struggling to interpret, prioritize, and act on neverending indicators while bouncing between fragmented tools and portals. SOC leaders face mounting pressure to prove ROI on ever-growing spending, while the rise of AI-powered threats leaves CISOs wondering if their teams will be able to meet the challenge.

Andesite’s bionic SOC is a breakthrough in human-AI collaboration for cybersecurity that elevates human insights and enables SOC teams to shift from reactively triaging alerts to proactively hunting threats in their networks. By connecting data silos, platforms, and tools across a SOC’s ecosystem, Andesite delivers analysts the context and visibility they need to make informed decisions, in an actionable output. This accelerates investigations and transforms security outcomes by empowering those who protect others to more effectively safeguard their organizations' assets, people, and customers.

“At Andesite, we recognize that an organization's competitive advantage lies in unleashing the full potential of its people,” said Andesite Co-Founder and CEO Brian Carbaugh, former Director of the CIA's Special Activities Center. “Security analysts are irreplaceable: their intuitive pattern recognition, creative thinking, and ability to turn insights into action are crucial. Our promise to them is clear: Your expertise will be amplified. You will be focused on what matters. Your potential will be unleashed.”

Key product features include:

Context-aware AI unifies scattered data across organizational silos, delivering actionable insights to analysts

Evidentiary AI ensures complete visibility and auditability of machine-assisted decisions – no black boxes

Adaptive automation streamlines workflows from threat intelligence to automated response, optimizing security operations

Safe AI architecture gives teams confidence that sensitive data stays within predefined boundaries and isn't used to train external AI models

Built-in enterprise-ready compliance, aligned with SOC 2 Type 1, NIST 800-53 (High), and NIST CSF requirements, enables smooth deployment in regulated environments



“Andesite's technology frees up analysts from toggling between tools and learning countless query languages, so they can focus on hunting down threat actors," said Chief Product Officer William MacMillan, former CIA CISO and former Senior Vice President of Infosec at Salesforce. “Our vision for the SOC is a symbiotic relationship between human and AI that elevates analysts of every skill level. For CISOs, this means not just better outcomes faster, but the ability to buy down more risk with the team they already have.”

“The convergence of human expertise and AI in cybersecurity operations represents a critical evolution in how enterprises approach threat defense,” said Andrew Braunberg, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Solutions that decrease the time, complexity, and cost of integrating with existing security infrastructure, and avoid lengthy implementation projects, are key to realizing better ROI and transformative security outcomes, ultimately achieving the promise of AI.”

Andesite's innovative approach has gained traction with partners across the national security, financial services, and healthcare sectors. Andesite will use the new funding to accelerate product development and scale its go-to-market initiatives.

“Analysts have expressed frustration that existing SOC tools don't actually make their job easier,” added Alex Thaman, Chief Technology Officer. “We bring insights, scattered across data islands and buried in unstructured PDFs and wikis, to the edge of action. Andesite keeps the human in control, but upgraded – delivering the right data they need, when they need it, in a human-actionable format.”

To learn more about Andesite and schedule a demo, visit andesite.ai.

About Andesite: Andesite is delivering sustained advantage to cyber defense teams through technology and community. We spent decades defending our nation against sophisticated adversaries and founded Andesite to build products that empower those who protect others. Visit us at andesite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

press@andesite.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.