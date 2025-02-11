New Analysis: How Modernizing Vocational Rehabilitation Can Unlock a $645 Billion Workforce Opportunity

WGU Labs and Daivergent Outline a Clear Path to Connect Millions of Job Seekers with Disabilities to Meaningful Careers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of skilled individuals with disabilities are eager to work, yet vocational rehabilitation (VR) professionals–those trained to support them–are constrained by outdated systems, red tape, and geographic limitations. A new analysis, First-Mover Advantage: Capitalizing on the Growth of Vocational Rehabilitation Technology from Daivergent, a leader in AI-driven vocational rehabilitation solutions, and WGU Labs, the research, development, and investment arm of Western Governors University (WGU), provides a roadmap for modernizing VR programs, closing employment gaps, and tapping into a $645 billion workforce opportunity.

"Vocational rehabilitation professionals know exactly what their clients need, but they’re working with limited resources and outdated tools that make it harder, not easier, to get people into great jobs,” said Byran Dai, co-founder and CEO of Daivergent. “This isn’t about reinventing vocational rehabilitation, it’s about using existing technology to make the system work better, faster, and for more people.”

Fifty years ago, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) promised students with disabilities access to education, and decades later, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) aimed to help them build careers. But today, only 37.8% of working-age individuals with disabilities have jobs, compared to 77.3% of their non-disabled peers. This leaves 10.7 million ready-to-work individuals sitting on the sidelines, at a time when industries struggle to fill roles.

"Far too many people with disabilities work hard, gain skills, and then hit a wall when they try to start their careers,” said Dr. Betheny Gross, research director at WGU Labs. “Vocational rehabilitation serves as a bridge to great jobs, but still too many barriers exist to ensure these efforts are worthwhile for both individuals and employers. If we invest in modern, tech-driven solutions, we can open doors for millions of talented workers and strengthen the entire workforce."

VR programs, which serve over a million job seekers annually, are meant to connect education and employment. But inefficiencies—staffing challenges, rigid regulations, and a lack of modern job-matching tools—prevent programs from serving more individuals. Meanwhile, states that have invested in VR innovation are seeing major returns. In Maine, every $1 invested in VR services generated $2.90 in economic returns within 3.5 years—and a lifetime return of $21.50 per dollar.

The analysis highlights that modernizing VR doesn’t require massive new spending. Existing technologies could dramatically improve employment outcomes at little to no additional cost:

Remote career coaching eliminates geographic barriers, expanding access to underserved communities.

eliminates geographic barriers, expanding access to underserved communities. AI-powered job-matching platforms connect workers with employers actively seeking talent in high-demand industries.

connect workers with employers actively seeking talent in high-demand industries. Digital credentialing and skills assessment tools fast-track job seekers into career pathways that align with their abilities.

Beyond social impact, WGU Labs and Daivergent argue investing in VR modernization is a major economic opportunity:

The VR services market is projected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2023 to $6.73 billion by 2028, driven by the rise of remote work and AI-driven workforce solutions.

A 1% increase in disability employment could add $25 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to Accenture.

Companies that invest in disability-inclusive hiring practices see 28% higher revenue and 30% greater profit margins than their peers.

As growth of the US disability population accelerates, the need to strengthen VR services is more urgent than ever. This new analysis aims to provide policymakers, employers, and investors with actionable strategies to modernize vocational rehabilitation services and ensure that people with disabilities get the opportunities they deserve.

To read First-Mover Advantage: Capitalizing on the Growth of Vocational Rehabilitation Technology, visit https://www.wgulabs.org/posts/first-mover-advantage-capitalizing-on-the-growth-of-vocational-rehabilitation-technology.

About Daivergent

Daivergent is a virtual platform that provides job coaching to the 70 million Americans with disabilities and neurodivergent conditions. As the first platform covered by vocational rehabilitation and Medicaid insurance, Daivergent delivers its high-quality workforce development programs to job seekers with disabilities across the U.S., supported by Daivergent’s nationwide bench of vetted job coaches. For more information, visit https://www.daivergent.com

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is the nonprofit EdTech consulting, incubation, research, and design arm of Western Governors University, where our mission is to identify and support scalable solutions addressing the biggest challenges in education today. The Accelerator at WGU Labs offers services to early-stage education businesses, enhancing their scale and impact to promote student access, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Learn more at wgulabs.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Natalie Berkey WGU Labs +1 385-428-9425 natalie.berkey@wgu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.