Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size Expected to Reach USD 7.04 Bn by 2034

The global cell culture media storage containers market size is calculated at USD 2.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7.04 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.59% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture media storage containers market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 6.25 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

Specialized jars or containers made for the safe transportation, preservation, and storage of cell culture medium in lab settings are known as cell culture media storage containers. In order to ensure the health and viability of cells, these containers are essential for preserving the sterility, pH balance, and temperature of the cell culture media. They are usually constructed from materials that are compatible with cell cultures, meaning that they won't contaminate the media or impede the growth and behavior of cells.

Additionally, increased financing for life science research results in a greater range of studies and experiments, most of which include cell cultures. The necessity to maintain and store these cultures under strict conditions necessitates the use of high-end, specialized cell culture media storage containers, which are a crucial component of the infrastructure for modern life sciences research.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Advancements in developing containers

The market for cell culture medium storage containers is anticipated to grow as a result of the broad availability of technologically advanced containers and a greater focus on manufacturers creating innovative containers. Improved materials, better closures, and more features for scalability, simplicity, and sterility are some of the major advancements.

Market leaders provide containers in a range of sizes, styles, features, and colors. For example, Corning Inc. offers bottles in a range of sizes that are freezer-safe, break-resistant, and leak-proof. Additionally, VWR International sells bottles made of polycarbonate and polystyrene in a variety of forms, such as square, octagonal, and circular. It is anticipated that advances in container design made by industry players will accelerate market growth.

Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

Complex cell culture procedures are used in the development of biopharmaceuticals, and as the demand for these medications increases, certain storage containers are required to maintain the integrity of the cell culture fluid. The greatest market for biopharmaceuticals is the U.S., which leads the world in biopharmaceutical research and development and holds a sizable share of the worldwide market. In the medical field, cell-based treatments like genes and immunotherapies are likewise becoming more and more popular. The cell culture medium storage containers market has prospects due to technological advancements in cell culture such as 3D cell culture and sophisticated bioreactor systems.

Regional Insights

Rising healthcare expenditure is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the cell culture media storage containers market in 2024. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to a number of factors, including the region's relatively higher healthcare spending, the presence of modern healthcare infrastructure, the growing need for biologics, and the growing awareness of storage containers.

The majority of the increase can be attributed to the growing use of cell culture techniques due to their many advantages, such as high productivity and cost-effectiveness. The most significant portion can be attributed to the robust manufacturing sector, innovative and technological breakthroughs, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and facilities, the regulatory environment, and strategic alliances and collaborations.

Biotech and pharma industries are driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing cell culture media storage containers market during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry has grown significantly as a result of several positive government and industry initiatives, as well as untapped potential, economic growth, and better healthcare facilities. Additionally, the factors propelling the growth of the global economy as a whole include the population's increasing median age and the rise in the production of drugs, vaccines, and other goods. The Asia-Pacific market for cell culture medium storage containers is expected to develop over the forecast period due to these factors.

Market Segmentation

By product, the storage bags segment led the cell culture media storage containers market in 2024. The surge in demand has been linked to an increase in worldwide research and development activities targeted at preventing the emergence of illnesses like cancer. Furthermore, because they eliminate the need for washing and sterilizing processes, cell culture media bags save manufacturing costs.

By product, the storage bottles segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. A more conventional yet incredibly dependable solution for maintaining cell culture medium is to use storage bottles. To meet a range of storage needs, these bottles come in a variety of sizes and materials, such as glass and other kinds of plastic. Because glass bottles are inert and guarantee that the material being preserved stays untouched and uncontaminated, they are the recommended option. Made of specific polymers, plastic bottles offer superior chemical resistance to preserve the purity of the samples they hold while being lightweight and long-lasting.

By application, the biopharmaceutical production segment held the largest share of the cell culture media storage containers market in 2024. A key component of the pharmaceutical business, biopharmaceutical production, significantly depends on carefully regulated cell cultures. The production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical medications is based on these cultures. In this case, cell culture medium storage containers guarantee the cell cultures' durability and purity, which are essential components in the manufacturing of premium medications.

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Scientists and researchers working in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine concentrate on developing functioning organs and tissues for transplantation and regenerative treatments. Cells and tissues must be handled carefully and preserved in a controlled environment in order to accomplish this aim.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the cell culture media storage containers market in 2024. Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals The foundation of the healthcare sector is made up of businesses that are always involved in biotechnological advancements, medication discovery, and groundbreaking research. Storage containers for cell culture medium are vital equipment in these businesses.

By end-use, the CROs & CMOs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. CROs are experts in carrying out clinical trials and research studies, and they need safe storage options to keep biological samples viable during the testing procedures. Contrarily, CMOs concentrate on producing medications and biotechnology goods for pharmaceutical businesses. They depend on cell culture media storage containers to effectively store vast amounts of cell cultures, guaranteeing the uniformity and caliber of the final goods.

Competitive Landscape

Cell culture media storage is required heavily in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Various companies are continuously focusing on developing better containers while keeping sustainability and environmental protection in mind; some of the top companies in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher, Sartorius AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Corning Incorporated, VWR International, LLC., Saint Gobain, Diagnocine, and HiMedia Laboratories.

Recent Developments

In April 2024 , the Gibco™ CTS™ OpTmizer™ One Serum-Free Medium (CTS OpTmizer One SFM), a novel animal origin-free (AOF) formulation created especially for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing, was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the global leader in serving science, to provide improved scalability and performance of T cell expansion. Therefore, CTS OpTmizer One SFM can assist cell therapy producers in streamlining their processes and providing T cell medicines to patients more quickly.

, the Gibco™ CTS™ OpTmizer™ One Serum-Free Medium (CTS OpTmizer One SFM), a novel animal origin-free (AOF) formulation created especially for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing, was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the global leader in serving science, to provide improved scalability and performance of T cell expansion. Therefore, CTS OpTmizer One SFM can assist cell therapy producers in streamlining their processes and providing T cell medicines to patients more quickly. In April 2023, Merck announced the release of its Ultimus® Single-Use Process Container Film, which is intended to give single-use assemblies used in liquid bioprocessing applications exceptional durability and resistance to leaks.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Storage Bags

Storage Bottles

Storage Bins & Drums

Other Storage Assemblies

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine



By End-use

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs & CMOs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

