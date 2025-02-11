LCX Strengthens Ties with Cardano Ecosystem, Launches Token Sale for Profila’s $ZEKE Token

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCX, a regulated and compliant crypto exchange, continues to expand its presence within the Cardano ecosystem by launching the token sale for Profila’s native token, $ZEKE. This collaboration underscores LCX’s commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and driving adoption within the Cardano community.

Profila, a privacy-focused Web3 platform, empowers users with full control over their personal data while enabling brands to build direct, transparent relationships with their customers. Built on the Cardano blockchain, Profila leverages advanced privacy tools and AI-driven insights to redefine digital marketing and customer engagement. The $ZEKE token plays a central role in this ecosystem, rewarding users for sharing their data on their own terms and facilitating personalized interactions with businesses.





LCX’s strategic involvement in the Cardano ecosystem has been further solidified by supporting projects like Profila, offering a seamless and compliant platform for token sales. As a registered exchange under Liechtenstein’s Blockchain Act, LCX ensures a secure and transparent environment for participants looking to acquire $ZEKE tokens.

Key Highlights of the $ZEKE Token Sale:

Platform: LCX Token Sale Launchpad

LCX Token Sale Launchpad Blockchain: Cardano

Cardano Utility: Rewards users for sharing data, facilitates personalized brand interactions, and enhances digital privacy.

Rewards users for sharing data, facilitates personalized brand interactions, and enhances digital privacy. Compliance: Conducted in accordance with regulatory standards to ensure security and transparency.

With this launch, LCX continues to position itself as the go-to platform for compliant token sales within the Cardano ecosystem, offering projects like Profila the infrastructure needed to scale securely.

Participate in Profila’s ZEKE Token Sale.



About LCX

LCX is the largest crypto exchange in Liechtenstein and one of the leading exchanges in Europe. As a regulated cryptocurrency exchange LCX.com has become one of the fastest growing digital asset spot exchanges for Euro (EUR), Bitcoin, Ethereum and hundreds of other cryptocurrencies. LCX was founded in 2018 and is offering solutions for compliant token issuance and RWA tokenization. LCX’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, innovative crypto solutions, revolutionizing finance through blockchain and enabling ‘Freedom of Wealth’. Learn more at www.LCX.com.

About Profila

Profila is a Web3-based privacy and marketing platform built on the Cardano blockchain. It enables individuals to regain control of their personal data and engage with brands on their own terms, ensuring transparency, privacy, and fair compensation. Learn more at www.profila.com.

For more information, please contact:

LCX Media Relations

Email: pr(at)LCX.com

Website: LCX.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. LCX AG is registered as Trusted Technology Service Provider in Liechtenstein. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of the information contained herein. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult with professional advisors before making any decisions regarding digital assets or related investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

