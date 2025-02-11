Webinar: Why Babcock Ranch Was a Lone Community Standing with Power After Hurricane Ian

How did Babcock Ranch defy Hurricane Ian’s wrath while neighboring communities fell into darkness?

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is pleased to announce a webinar conversation with Tom Hoban, President and Chief Investment Officer, Babcock Ranch, on Thursday, February 13, at 12:00 EST.

Here's why the story he'll tell is important: In October 2022, the immense force and surge of water from Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel Island and Fort Myers with maximum force leaving a path of destruction and powerless communities in its wake. But not nearby Babcock Ranch. This new sustainable community and its 150 MW micro-grid was designed from the beginning to be resilient. It passed the test with flying colors and uninterrupted power.

As the inaugural session of the Housing 2.0 Housing Leader Discussions, Sam Rashkin talks with Hoban and takes a deep dive into the culture and actions needed to build a highly successful community ready for the worst mother nature has to throw at it.

“This discussion could not be timelier as the exponentially growing frequency and magnitude of disasters places communities all across the U.S at risk,” says CEO of Green Builder Media Sara Gutterman. "In fact, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are accelerating at an alarming rate." Consider:

The U.S. experienced 28 separate billion-dollar disasters in 2023 alone—a record-breaking number.

The average cost of hurricane-related damages in the U.S. has tripled in the last 50 years.

By 2050, more than 13 million Americans are projected to be displaced due to rising sea levels and climate-driven disasters.

With this reality in mind, Babcock Ranch serves as a crucial model for future developments. It proves that investing in sustainable infrastructure and resilient urban planning isn’t just environmentally responsible—it’s essential for survival.

About Our Presenter

Tom Hoban is President, Chief Investment Officer, and Partner of Kitson & Partners. Tom has over 27 years of experience in the real estate industry, which includes a broad understanding of the capital markets. Tom helps set the strategic direction for K&P and is responsible for the financial division of the company.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

