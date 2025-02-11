MileageWise shares IRS-approved Tips to Help This Tax Season

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax season is here, and being prepared can make the process much smoother. MileageWise, the IRS-proof mileage tracking expert shares IRS-backed tips to help taxpayers file their 2024 returns. Here are some key points:

1. Gather Necessary Documents

Before starting your tax return, make sure you have all required records, including:

Social Security numbers for yourself and any dependents

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

W-2s, 1099s, and other relevant tax forms

Receipts for deductible expenses, such as charitable donations or business expenses

2. Use IRS Online Tools

The IRS offers various online resources to assist taxpayers, including:

The Interactive Tax Assistant – Provides guidance based on your situation

– Provides guidance based on your situation The “Let Us Help You” Page – Answers common tax-related questions

– Answers common tax-related questions Where’s My Refund? – Allows you to track the status of your refund

3. File Electronically and Choose Direct Deposit

E-filing is the fastest and most accurate way to submit your return. Furthermore, direct deposit ensures a quicker refund, eliminating potential mailing delays.

4. Beware IRS Scams

Tax season brings an increase in phishing scams. The IRS will never call, email, or text demanding immediate payment. Always verify communications through official IRS channels.

5. Keep Records for Future Reference

Maintain copies of your filed returns and all supporting documents for at least three years. This can be helpful in case of an audit or when filing next year’s taxes.

These documents include mileage logs, which are often overlooked. MileageWise is an IRS-proof mileage tracking solution designed to help taxpayers save money and stay compliant.

With features like AI-powered mileage log reconstruction and IRS-proof reports, MileageWise ensures you never miss a deductible mile, even if you forgot to log your miles last year.

Keep accurate records throughout the year with the help of MileageWise’s automatic mileage tracker, available in the App Store and the Play Store !

The Bottom Line

By following these tips, taxpayers can reduce stress and avoid common filing mistakes. Stay organized, use digital tools, and maintain proper records for a smoother tax season.

Contact information:

Attila Baller

Operational Coordinator at MileageWise

+1 (941) 413-9717

marketing@mileagewise.com

