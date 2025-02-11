Alcohol Based Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025: Emphasizing On Growth Trends and Industry Forecasts

Alcohol Based Disinfectants Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Alcohol Based Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recent years, the alcohol based disinfectants market size has risen dramatically and is predicted to grow from $3.06 billion in 2024 to $3.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. This growth attributed to the rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, widespread use of e-commerce and online shopping platforms, escalating environmental concerns, and surge in personal care trends.

How Will the Alcohol Disinfectants Market Fare in the Future?

The upcoming years hold substantial growth for the alcohol based disinfectants market, with an estimated reach of $5.9 billion in 2029, and a CAGR of 14.0%. Key factors such as the increasing elderly population, the rising awareness of cross-contamination risks, the surge in remote work, greater visibility of hygiene products, and high-traffic areas use are expected to support this growth. The forecast period will also see major trends including portable hygiene products, health monitoring systems' integration, smart health devices incorporating alcohol-based disinfectants, biodegradable alcohol-based disinfectants, and formulations incorporating skin-moisturizing agents.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20459&type=smp

What Key Factors are Driving the Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Growth?

The escalating concerns regarding health and hygiene play a pivotal role in driving the alcohol-based disinfectants market forward. As global awareness about disease prevention and the significance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent infections spreads, the demand for alcohol-based disinfectants escalates. These disinfectants, with their primary component of ethanol or isopropanol, quickly neutralize a wide range of pathogens by disrupting their cellular membranes. This becomes especially critical considering that by 2022, a staggering 3.5 billion people lacked access to safely managed sanitation, and 2 billion lacked essential hygiene services, according to a July 2023 report by the United Nations Water.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcohol-based-disinfectants-global-market-report

Who are The Major Players in the Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market?

Established companies in the alcohol based disinfectants market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Evonik Industries AG, Ecolab Inc., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Medline Industries LP, B Braun Medical Inc., LANXESS AG, The Clorox Company, Steris plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Arxada, Zep Inc., Neogen Corporation., GOJO Industries Inc., Betco Corporation, Contec Inc., BODE Chemie GmbH., Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd., and Acuro Organics Limited.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market?

As one of the emerging trends, major companies are developing innovative products such as surface disinfecting wipes, which are pre-moistened cloths or towelettes designed to clean and disinfect various surfaces. For instance, in May 2022, GOJO Industries launched PURELL healthcare surface disinfecting wipes. These hospital-grade, ethyl alcohol-based wipes eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in 2 minutes or less, highlighting the strides being made in the field.

How is the Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Segmented?

The industry is broadly divided as per the below segments:

1 By Product: N-Propyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol

2 By Usage Form: Spray, Gel, Wipes, Liquid

3 By Application: Residential, Commercial, Hospitals, Industrial

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Commercial Buildings, Schools, Office Spaces, Agriculture, Food And Beverage

Subsegments:

1 By N-Propyl Alcohol: Industrial-Grade N-Propyl Alcohol, Pharmaceutical-Grade N-Propyl Alcohol, Personal Care And Cosmetics-Grade N-Propyl Alcohol

2 By Methyl Alcohol: Industrial-Grade Methyl Alcohol, Laboratory-Grade Methyl Alcohol, Pharmaceutical-Grade Methyl Alcohol

3 By Ethyl Alcohol: Food-Grade Ethyl Alcohol, Pharmaceutical-Grade Ethyl Alcohol, Medical-Grade Ethyl Alcohol, Industrial-Grade Ethyl Alcohol

4 By Isopropyl Alcohol: Medical-Grade Isopropyl Alcohol, Pharmaceutical-Grade Isopropyl Alcohol, Industrial-Grade Isopropyl Alcohol, Personal Care And Cosmetics-Grade Isopropyl Alcohol

What are the Major Regional Insights of the Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market?

In 2024, North America was identified as the largest region for the alcohol-based disinfectants market. In the next few years, the fastest-growing region is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific. Market coverage in this report comprises Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-global-market-report

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-global-market-report

Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-disinfectants-global-market-report

The Business Research Company holds a distinguished reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Our repertoire includes over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders. Stay ahead with the information you need from The Business Research Company.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company link: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: linkhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.