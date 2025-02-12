RouteMate to Showcase Advanced Fleet Management Solutions at the Florida Trucking Show 2025

One of the exhibitors at this year's Florida Trucking Show has an exclusive show-only offer!

IN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Trucking Show is almost here. RouteMate , a leading provider of fleet management technology, will be exhibiting at this, one of the industry's premier events. Attendees can visit RouteMate at booth #553 to explore its latest innovations, including AI-powered dashcams, GPS tracking solutions, and an FMCSA-registered ELD, developed in partnership with Geometris LP.With a focus on safety, efficiency, and compliance, RouteMate offers a comprehensive fleet management system designed to meet the evolving needs of trucking companies and owner-operators.Key Features:- AI Dashcams- ELD compliance- Real-time GPS tracking- Automated IFTA fuel tax reporting- Advanced vehicle diagnosticsVisitors to the RouteMate booth will also have access to an exclusive show-only offer.About RouteMateRouteMate provides a powerful, all-in-one fleet management platform that helps trucking businesses improve efficiency, reduce risks, and maximize profitability. From real-time compliance monitoring to intelligent automation, RouteMate simplifies operations and keeps fleets running smoothly.Why RouteMate?- Real-time alerts and reports- Preventative maintenance- Multi-company account- And many moreTo learn more, visit www.routemate.us or meet the RouteMate team at booth #553 at the Florida Trucking Show.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.