Explore how artificial light impacts nature at Powder Valley Nature Center Feb. 28

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Everything in nature spends half of its existence under night. And while humans may be sleeping, much of the natural world is wide awake and active. Both plants and animals on Earth have evolved with the darkness of night. The increase of artificial light in the last few decades is changing that and impacting these species.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about this emerging field of study at Nature at Night: How Lights Affect Ecosystems, a free program at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. The event is open to ages nine years and up and includes a night hike. Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Did you know that at least 30% of vertebrates and 60% of invertebrates are active at night? For millions of years, the natural world has thrived on the predictable rhythms of daylight and darkness. However, recent studies reveal that the growth of artificial light at night is increasing sky brightness by 10% each year.

Don Ficken, Founder of DarkSky Missouri and Lights Out Heartland, will discuss the fascinating world of nature at night and how adopting responsible lighting practices can safeguard Missouri's ecosystems.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with a naturalist-guided night hike on the Tanglevine trail starting at 6:15 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Nature at Night: How Lights Affect Ecosystems is a free event, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vi.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.