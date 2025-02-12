Revolution in the Field of Eye Diseases: Between Naples and Tokyo, Biotech Research for the Development of Revolutionary Therapies

NAPOLI, NAPOLI, ITALY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ophyx is a new biotech company that intends to revolutionize the approach for the treatment of some important and widespread eye diseases. It is a cutting-edge project resulting from a collaboration between BIOVIIIx and TAGCyx.AnBition, a biotech start-up participated by BIOVIIIx, recently signed a basic agreement with the Japanese company TAGCyx Biotechnologies to create a new joint venture company where the assets of the ophthalmology pipelines of the respective companies will converge. The new company will be called Ophyx. The target therapeutic areas of Ophyx's assets are DED (Dry Eye Disease), AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration) and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy): in these segments, Ophyx intends to introduce therapies that will revolutionize current therapeutic treatments, with a favorable impact on patients' quality of life and therapeutic adherence. An ambitious project with an international focus.Ophyx will develop the first oral therapy for the treatment of neovascular eye diseases, aiming at overcoming the current approach based solely on intraocular injections. “Today, most ophthalmological AMD therapies involve intraocular injection, an invasive and impactful procedure for patients,” explains Davide Rosiello, founder and CEO of BIOVIIIx and of its subsidiary AnBition. “We have the ambition to radically change this paradigm thanks to a pill that can guarantee the same therapeutic efficacy: to date, in fact, there is no oral therapy for these pathologies.”Chizuko Koseki, president and CEO of TAGCyx, adds, “I am delighted to start this alliance with AnBition, as we share the innovative approach of searching for new and disruptive therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology, in alignment with the tradition of my company’s research in the field of DED. Our proprietary first-in-class DNA aptamer with potent anti-interferon gamma (IFN-ɤ) antagonistic activity will hopefully help as many patients as possible with the fast-acting treatment.”The potential impact of these innovations is enormous, considering that DED alone affects more than 344 millions people worldwide, while AMD is expected to increase from 190 millions in 2020 to 280 millions of patients in 2040, as Sandro De Falco and Menotti Ruvo, AnBition research managers, point out. Diabetic retinopathy is also a growing challenge: with cases of diabetes rising from 450 to 650 millions over the next two decades, more than 70 million patients are expected to have severe vision problems related to the disease.

