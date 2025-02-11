Firefly Aerospace Awarded $8.2 Million Texas Space Commission Grant to Expand Spacecraft Facility

Funding to boost workforce development, STEM outreach, and internship opportunities in Central Texas





CEDAR PARK, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace, the leader in end-to-end responsive space services, today announced that it has been awarded an $8.2 million grant from the Texas Space Commission (TSC) to expand its spacecraft manufacturing capabilities in Central Texas. The funding, approved during a public meeting of the TSC board of directors, will support critical infrastructure improvements, workforce training, and STEM outreach programs.

“With the support of the Texas Space Commission, Firefly is expanding our spacecraft production capabilities, creating more high-skilled jobs, and strengthening our collaboration with universities to equip the next generation of aerospace innovators,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “We’re proud to continue growing here in Texas, helping to shape the future of space exploration while fostering the next generation of industry leaders.”

The grant comes from the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund (SEARF), which supports the development of emerging spaceflight technologies, workforce training, and infrastructure crucial to Texas’ growing aerospace sector. Firefly’s funding will advance its spacecraft manufacturing capabilities and support its growing production of Blue Ghost lunar landers and Elytra orbital vehicles that provide full mission services from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. Key investments from the funding will include the following:

An additional 5,600 sq. ft. of ISO-8 cleanroom space at Firefly’s spacecraft facility in Cedar Park, Texas

Added ground support and test equipment

Spacecraft pressure proof test facility at Firefly’s Rocket Ranch in Briggs, Texas

Upgraded IT infrastructure for mission operations and labs

By increasing its manufacturing capacity, Firefly plans to add 50 new jobs in engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing, and spacecraft operations. Additionally, Firefly will expand its STEM outreach and internship programs, working closely with University of Texas System schools to provide students hands-on experience in spacecraft development.

The facility expansion is expected to be completed by Q4 2025, with all funding spent in Central Texas, primarily in Cedar Park and Briggs.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end responsive space company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”) focused on delivering rapid, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Firefly Spacecraft Facility Firefly Aerospace's spacecraft facility in Cedar Park, Texas.

