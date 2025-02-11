Laserfiche and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Document Management Solutions to the Public Sector

Powerful Content Management Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

LONG BEACH, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laserfiche, a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Laserfiche’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s enterprise content management (ECM) platform and content services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.

“Public Sector agencies are inundated with data, making content management and content-centric process automation essential tools for providing fast, frictionless and high-quality services,” said David Everson, Senior Director of Solutions Marketing at Laserfiche. “Laserfiche has been a trusted ECM solutions provider for the Public Sector for decades, and we’re proud to partner with Carahsoft and their reseller network to enable more organizations to boost productivity, support regulatory compliance and effectively engage with those they serve.”

Laserfiche delivers a reliable and scalable content services platform (CSP) that brings together Government data in a standardized, searchable and auditable format. Laserfiche’s intelligent data capture and workflow automation tools simplify and streamline business processes from public records requests and new employee onboarding to building permits and contract management.

“The addition of Laserfiche to Carahsoft’s portfolio strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive solutions for managing information and automating processes across Public Sector, including State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare markets,” said Martin Gavin, Program Executive for Education and Healthcare Technology at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain dedicated to empowering agencies to boost productivity and enhance both employee and constituent experience.”

Laserfiche’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. To learn more, visit carahsoft.com/laserfiche, or contact the Laserfiche team at Carahsoft at 571-590-6510 or laserfiche@carahsoft.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises—Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

