Myota Achieves Veeam® Ready - Object Status, Combining Storage Cost Reduction and Cyber Protection in One

Veeam-verified Myota cyberstorage slashes backup costs 50% while ensuring instant recovery and 3-2-1-1-0 compliance across any infrastructure setup.

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myota, the innovative cyberstorage solution provider, today announced it has achieved Veeam® Ready - Object status, qualifying its compatibility with Veeam solutions. Veeam Software is the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. This verification ensures Veeam users can leverage Myota's patented Shard & Spread™ technology as their S3 object storage target, implementing Veeam's recommended 3-2-1-1-0 backup rule across any infrastructure – on-premises, cloud, or hybrid – with just one configuration change.

Myota's Shard & Spread technology encrypts and shards data across multiple secure storage locations automatically. This process makes data completely unusable to unauthorized entities while enabling recovery to within one second of an attack. The innovative approach not only ensures complete security but reduces storage requirements and related costs by 50% or more, making Myota a compelling solution for both protection and cost optimization.

Myota delivers:

• 50% Lower Storage Costs: Dramatically reduce backup storage requirements and expenses while maintaining enterprise-grade security

• Guaranteed Recovery: Recovery can begin instantly, restoring your data from any point up to one second before an attack - even if primary backup infrastructure is compromised

"This qualification represents a significant milestone for organizations seeking to modernize their data protection strategy," said Gabe Gumbs, President and Chief Product Officer at Myota. "Veeam users can now seamlessly use our Shard & Spread technology with their existing infrastructure, reducing their storage costs by 50% or more. This isn't just about backup compatibility – it's about giving organizations absolute confidence that their data will always be recoverable, regardless of the threat landscape."

"We are thrilled that Myota’s BucketZero Storage has successfully passed the Veeam Ready testing,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “This achievement underscores Myota's commitment to delivering storage solutions that meet the requirements of modern data protection environments. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Myota to provide our customers with the industry’s #1 data resilience solutions."

This qualification ensures that the Myota solution has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets the high standards of Veeam for compatibility and specific Veeam Ready test performance. Organizations can now confidently move beyond traditional backup methodologies that often fall short in today's threat landscape, replacing the conventional 3-2-1 backup rule with a more robust, cost-effective approach to data protection.

About Myota

Myota is the only cyberstorage solution that will Shard & Spread™ your data to dramatically cut storage costs while ensuring 100% security, availability, and recovery against cyberattacks. Learn more and schedule a free trial at myota.io

Legal Disclaimer:

