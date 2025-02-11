Dried Fruit Ingredients Market to Reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2031 | Amid Rising Health-Conscious Consumer Trends and Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients, Analysis by TMR

The global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market is growing rapidly, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking natural, nutrient-dense foods. Key trends include organic products, functional ingredients, and sustainability. The market is projected to reach at a CAGR 5.2% by 2031, with Asia-Pacific leading growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive market analysis, the global dried fruit ingredients market was valued at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated valuation of US$ 11.9 Bn by 2031.

The global dried fruit ingredients market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and nutritious food products. With heightened awareness regarding health benefits, demand for dried fruit ingredients across various industries, including bakery, confectionery, dairy, and snacks, is on the rise.

Market Overview

The dried fruit ingredients market is witnessing steady growth as consumers shift towards healthier dietary choices. Dried fruits are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber, making them a popular ingredient in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, the clean-label movement, which emphasizes transparency in food products, is further boosting demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients.

The expansion of the vegan and plant-based food sector has also positively influenced the dried fruit ingredients market. With more consumers looking for non-dairy and meat alternatives, dried fruit ingredients serve as key components in formulations for plant-based protein bars, snacks, and beverages.

Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2018-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 7.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 11.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.2% No. of Pages 261 Pages Segments covered Nature, Form, Fruit type and Applications

Key Players and Recent Developments

Leading players include - Diana Food SAS, ADM, Döhler GmbH, SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., Naturex SA, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, The Green Labs LLC, Lion Raisins Inc., California Dried Fruit Inc., Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Kiantama Oy, Traina Foods, Inc., Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd., and National Raisin Corporation are some of the leading players covered in the dried fruit ingredients market report.

Recent Developments:

ADM announced the expansion of its ingredient solutions portfolio, focusing on dried fruit applications in plant-based snacks.

announced the expansion of its ingredient solutions portfolio, focusing on dried fruit applications in plant-based snacks. Ocean Spray introduced a new line of sustainably sourced dried cranberries with clean-label claims.

introduced a new line of sustainably sourced dried cranberries with clean-label claims. Sun-Maid Growers partnered with health food brands to promote the use of natural dried fruit ingredients in snack innovations.

partnered with health food brands to promote the use of natural dried fruit ingredients in snack innovations. Graceland Fruit invested in advanced drying technologies to enhance product quality and expand global distribution networks.

Key Drivers of the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market

1. Rising Health Consciousness

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, leading to a surge in demand for natural and nutrient-dense food products. Dried fruits, such as raisins, apricots, cranberries, and mangoes, are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Analyst Viewpoint:

“The growing awareness of the health benefits of dried fruits, such as improved digestion, enhanced immunity, and natural energy boosts, is a major driver of market growth. Consumers are actively seeking clean-label products, and dried fruit ingredients fit perfectly into this trend.”

2. Versatility in Food Applications

Dried fruit ingredients are widely used in various food segments, including:

Bakery and Confectionery : As natural sweeteners and flavor enhancers.

: As natural sweeteners and flavor enhancers. Snacks : In trail mixes, granola bars, and healthy snacks.

: In trail mixes, granola bars, and healthy snacks. Breakfast Cereals : To add texture and nutritional value.

: To add texture and nutritional value. Functional Foods: In products targeting specific health benefits.

Analyst Viewpoint:

“The versatility of dried fruit ingredients makes them a valuable addition to a wide range of food products. This adaptability is driving their adoption across multiple industries, from snacks to functional foods.”

3. Innovation in Product Offerings

Manufacturers are innovating to meet consumer demands for organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced products. Additionally, the development of functional dried fruits infused with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals is gaining traction.

Analyst Viewpoint:

“Innovation is key to staying competitive in the dried fruit ingredients market. Companies that invest in organic and functional product lines are likely to capture a larger share of the market.”

4. Growth in Emerging Markets

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the adoption of Western-style diets. Countries like China, India, and Japan are emerging as key markets for dried fruit ingredients.

Analyst Viewpoint:

“Emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for dried fruit ingredient manufacturers. Companies that establish a strong presence in these regions will benefit from the increasing demand for healthy and convenient food options.”

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Nature Organic Conventional

Form Slices & Granulates Powder Whole Dried Fruit Ingredients

Fruit Type Raisins Natural Seedless Golden Seedless Black Currant Sultana Muscat Monukka Tropical & Exotic Fruits Date Apricot Dried Fig Banana Pineapple Mango Peach Others Berries Cranberry Blueberry Raspberry Acai Berry

Application Breakfast Cereals Desserts Baked Goods Confectionery Beverages Soups Ready Meals



By Region:

North America: A major market due to high health awareness and demand for clean-label food products.

A major market due to high health awareness and demand for clean-label food products. Europe: Growing consumer preference for organic dried fruit ingredients in premium food segments.

Growing consumer preference for organic dried fruit ingredients in premium food segments. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region driven by rising disposable income and increased adoption of functional foods.

Fastest-growing region driven by rising disposable income and increased adoption of functional foods. Latin America: Expanding dried fruit processing industry, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.

Expanding dried fruit processing industry, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Middle East & Africa: Increasing demand for date-based products and traditional dried fruit applications.

Why Invest in This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis – Detailed insights into growth patterns, challenges, and future projections for the dried fruit ingredients market.

– Detailed insights into growth patterns, challenges, and future projections for the dried fruit ingredients market. Expert Insights – Analyst viewpoints on industry transformations, emerging trends, and competitive landscape.

– Analyst viewpoints on industry transformations, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence – In-depth profiling of key players, their strategies, and innovation roadmaps.

– In-depth profiling of key players, their strategies, and innovation roadmaps. Future Market Potential – Identification of high-growth regions, product innovations, and demand shifts.

– Identification of high-growth regions, product innovations, and demand shifts. Regulatory Landscape – Understanding of international food safety standards and compliance requirements.

– Understanding of international food safety standards and compliance requirements. Strategic Recommendations – Actionable insights for stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Dried Fruit Ingredients Market

What is the size of the global dried fruit ingredients market? The market is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Which factors are driving market growth? Increasing health-conscious consumer trends, growing demand for functional foods, and innovation in food processing technologies. Who are the key players in the dried fruit ingredients market? Leading companies include Diana Food SAS, ADM, Döhler GmbH, SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., Naturex SA, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, The Green Labs LLC, Lion Raisins Inc., California Dried Fruit Inc. What are the major trends in the dried fruit ingredients market? Sustainable sourcing, technological advancements, expansion of plant-based diets, and the rise in clean-label and organic products. Which region has the highest market share? North America dominates the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

