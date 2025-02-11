Crown Completes Slant Wells Construction at Twin Dolphin Club in Mexico

--

Final Pump Test and Water Quality Samples Under Review with Mexico’s CONAGUA

Slant Wells Expected Fully Operational in Coming Months with Existing Reverse Osmosis Plant

--



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced the successful completion of its second slant well at the Twin Dolphin Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, finalizing construction of its first slant well project. The final pump test and water quality samples have now been submitted to Mexico’s National Water Commission (CONAGUA) for review before integration into a reverse osmosis (RO) plant for purification and use by the resort. With final regulatory approvals expected in the coming months, the wells will soon be fully operational.

The first slant well was completed in December 2024, and now, with the second well finalized, Crown has successfully delivered a first-of-its-kind sustainable water infrastructure solution. Utilizing proprietary trenchless technology, these slant wells provide an environmentally responsible and highly efficient method for sourcing water, significantly reducing ecological disruption compared to traditional direct seawater intakes.

“The completed construction of both slant wells at Twin Dolphin is a major milestone for Crown’s Water Intake Solutions business and the future of sustainable water infrastructure,” said Corey Boaz, President, Crown Water Intake Solutions. “Throughout construction, we overcame complex geological challenges to successfully deliver this first-of-its-kind project. With final regulatory review underway, we are on track to integrate the wells into the RO plant, demonstrating the effectiveness and scalability of this technology. This achievement sets a strong foundation for future slant well installations in Mexico and other water-scarce regions.”

The Twin Dolphin project has already generated strong interest from potential customers in the Los Cabos region. Crown is actively conducting survey work to prepare for additional slant well installations in 2025.

“Successfully delivering this project demonstrates Crown’s ability to execute innovative infrastructure solutions that address global water challenges,” said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. “With water scarcity becoming an increasing concern worldwide, our water intake solutions, including slant wells, provide a sustainable, scalable alternative for securing water resources. We look forward to expanding our offering and deploying this cutting-edge technology for additional customers.”

About Crown

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of multiple businesses, Smart Windows, Construction, Disaster Recovery and Digital Infrastructure, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

