Limitless X Holdings, Inc. Chairman & CEO, Jas Mathur, Converts $3.3 Million Debt into Perpetual Preferred Equity, Signaling Bold Commitment to Accelerated Growth and Market Leadership

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a company dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals while also maximizing shareholder value through a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem that integrates health, wellness, entertainment, fintech and real estate, is excited to announce today announced that its Founder, Chairman & CEO, Jas Mathur, has converted $3.3 million of debt into perpetual preferred equity. This transaction marks a significant step in the Company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and further position itself for future growth.

The conversion into perpetual preferred equity carries no conversion or voting rights, reflecting Mr. Mathur’s commitment to maintaining a solid financial foundation for Limitless X. Additionally, Mr. Mathur has waived all royalties for the brands he has contributed to the Company since its inception. This waiver will be in place for at least the next three years, underlining his dedication to the long-term success of Limitless X.

“Based on the innovative, multifaceted marketing strategies I’ve developed over the last decade, I’m confident that Limitless X is strategically positioned to lead the market in building and scaling powerful brands. These strategies are designed to tap into vast, untapped branding opportunities and are, therefore, designed to put Limitless X on a fast track to explosive growth and long-term success.” said Jas Mathur. “With the economic landscape shifting and a new administration prioritizing entrepreneurial growth, I see enormous potential for companies like ours to thrive. That’s why I’m fully committing my energy and resources to Limitless X, ensuring we continue to capitalize on the foundation we've built and unlock new, game-changing opportunities for the future.”

This strategic move is part of Mr. Mathur’s broader vision to drive innovation and long-term growth for Limitless X Holdings Inc. and all its subsidiaries, solidifying the Company’s financial position and ensuring its ability to capture new opportunities in the ever-evolving market landscape.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings Inc. is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Fintech, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X Inc., the company specializes in direct-to-consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The parent company is poised to make a significant impact in the fintech space, looking to benefit from equity instruments tied to cryptocurrency and offering unique solutions that enable investors to diversify their portfolios while effectively managing risk. Additionally, the company is expanding into the real estate industry and film production, with plans to develop and produce films that align with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great." By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and a global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities worldwide.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.