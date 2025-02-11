AnorTech Files Provisional Patent for Sustainable Smelter Grade Alumina Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “ANORF”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative process to produce sustainable smelter-grade alumina (SGA) from anorthosite (calcium aluminum silicate) with zero waste.

AnorTech’s proprietary process meets the specifications of the major aluminum producers while eliminating tailings. The only byproducts of amorphous silica and calcium silicate are fully saleable. The patent application covers key innovations including iron reduction, aluminum chloride hexahydrate precipitation, and calcination.

The aluminum industry currently depends on SGA derived from bauxite ore for aluminum production. The bauxite ore is processed using the Bayer process and in 2023 this yielded over 125 Mt/a of alumina (Al 2 O 3 ), most of which was converted into aluminum metal using the Hall–Héroult smelting process. However, in 2023 this method also generated more than 175M tonnes of caustic red mud tailings, a major environmental challenge.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “Filing this patent marks a major milestone in our journey to commercializing a waste-free smelter grade alumina technology. We believe this innovation can play a key role in producing truly sustainable aluminum. The patent safeguards this innovative technology our team has developed over the past 14 years. Our next step is pilot plant testing, which we aim to begin in the second half of 2025.”

The Company has delivered 25 tonnes of crushed anorthosite from its 100% owned Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland to Ontario, Canada, in preparation for the pilot plant testing. AnorTech is also exploring partnerships with industry leaders to accelerate the commercialization of its technology.

About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable technologies derived from anorthosite. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland, where it is rapidly developing a zero-waste smelter-grade alumina product and a CO2-free refractory cement for commercialization. Additionally, the Company retains a 5% carried interest in the Sarfartoq rare earth element project in Western Greenland, which was sold to Neo Performance Materials in 2022 (see NR2022-02). The Company is well funded with over $2.5M in working capital.

John R. Goode, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical metallurgical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

www.anortechinc.com

