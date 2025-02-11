New Forests adopts Intapp DealCloud to bolster capital raising

Global investment management firm modernizing investor relations with AI-powered fundraising solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that New Forests has implemented Intapp DealCloud to modernize its investor relations and fundraising functions. New Forests is a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies with teams spanning the United States, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia. The firm manages a diversified portfolio of sustainable timber plantations and conservation areas, carbon and conservation finance projects, agriculture, timber processing, and infrastructure.

Leading strategic change

“With Intapp DealCloud, we are able to keep better track of our investors, and the entire fundraising process, to ensure we’re offering investors and prospective investors a more targeted and tailored approach to relationship management,” said Sarah Clawson, Global Head of Investor Relations at New Forests. “The AI capabilities within DealCloud will help streamline reporting, investor outreach, and follow ups.”

Modernizing investor relations

DealCloud provides New Forests’ investor relations teams with the insight they need to make important decisions and build long-term relationships with investors. It is a data-powered platform built for capital markets firms that centralizes critical proprietary and third-party data. Access to real-time data and analytics helps New Forests’ IR professionals cultivate existing and prospective investor relationships, build pipeline, organize investor events, and tailor thought leadership content.

Using Applied AI, DealCloud furthers the modernization of investor relations processes through every stage of the process. With AI assistance, IR professionals can analyze data quickly and accurately, and make more informed decisions based on real-time insights, market trends, and existing firm knowledge. DealCloud’s AI capabilities also help automate everyday workflows, identify and communicate with potential new investors, and ensure investor and fundraising activity is recorded for future reference.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re excited to work with New Forests, a leading investment manager across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “With Intapp DealCloud, their IR professionals are empowered with greater visibility into key investor interactions, more targeted business development campaigns, and ultimately better management of capital raising initiatives while automating more manual processes.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About New Forests

New Forests is a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies, with A$11.6 billion in assets under management across more than 4.2 million hectares of investments. We manage a diversified portfolio of sustainable timber plantations and conservation areas, carbon and conservation finance projects, agriculture, timber processing and infrastructure. We aim to generate shared prosperity for our clients and the communities in which we operate and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future (as at 30 June 2024).

Headquartered in Sydney, New Forests is a Certified B Corp and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States. www.newforests.com.

