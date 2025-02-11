Questex’s Fierce Network Debuts FNTV Live Coverage at Mobile World Congress 2025

Redefining Industry Coverage with Cutting-Edge Video Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a leading portal catering to decision-makers in the global communications industry, today announces groundbreaking partnerships and the official launch of Fierce Network TV, FNTV, an innovative video platform poised to reshape how the industry consumes news, insights, and analysis, at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25).

From exclusive trade show coverage and social media reels to compelling short-form documentaries, FNTV is redefining B2B marketing through engaging, strategic video content. Each segment is meticulously crafted to attract high-quality audiences, maximizing viewership and delivering actionable insights to decision-makers.

FNTV’s live coverage at Mobile World Congress will run from March 2 through 5 in Barcelona, Spain. The innovative video service, FNTV, will deliver HD video to audiences at Mobile World Congress and beyond, utilizing the latest 5G slicing technology. Exclusive programming will feature insights from Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Microsoft, AT&T, Yamaha, Sony, T-Mobile, Telefónica, AWS, and many others, focusing on the critical issues facing the telecom industry in transition—ranging from the pragmatic use of AI for profit to 5GSA for Industry 4.0.

Anchoring FNTV’s coverage is Stephen M. Saunders, MBE, the visionary founder of Fierce Network and Light Reading, and a leading expert in communications innovation. Production is led by Marty Sole, a BAFTA-winning television producer and director, ensuring every video meets the highest standards of storytelling and engagement.

“As a hub for next-generation communications leaders worldwide, FNTV is bringing an unprecedented level of expertise, creativity, and innovation to MWC25,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader at Questex. “With a team of experienced journalists, editors, and analysts, we’re redefining how the industry connects and shares knowledge.”

Be Part of FNTV at MWC 2025

Want to showcase your brand at Mobile World Congress 2025? FNTV offers exclusive sponsorship opportunities to help you spotlight your innovations and connect with a global audience. Contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com and Steven M Saunders at ssaunders@silverliningsinfo.com to learn more about showcasing your innovations to a global audience.

Discover FNTV today and experience the future of video-driven insights. Visit FNTV for more information.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Fierce Network

csoucy@questex.com

