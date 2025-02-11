Callan JMB Awarded Second 5-Year Contract by the Oregon Health Authority for Emergency Preparedness and Response after Successful Operations for COVID-19 and MPOX Pandemics

During COVID, over 800,000 vaccines in Oregon were received, repackaged, and distributed covering over 75,000 miles

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has been awarded a second five-year contract by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) for medical emergency preparedness and response services. The new contract involves Callan JMB’s services for storing and managing a broad inventory of medical countermeasures to meet all new threat assessments and event response missions in the State of Oregon.



This second contract follows Callan JMB’s successful operations for OHA throughout the COVID-19 and MPOX pandemics. During COVID alone, over 800,000 vaccines were received, repackaged, and distributed in Oregon logging over 75,000 miles in the course of the deliveries. The successful deployment of emergency preparedness and response during COVID reduced vaccine distribution points from 15 to 1 and increased vaccine accessibility in rural and remote areas of Oregon including tribal health centers.

“Callan JMB is committed to prioritizing patient safety and the efficacy of medical countermeasures by utilizing the best technology available,” said Scott Bullard, COO and Director of the Company’s Oregon operations. “During the COVID and MPOX pandemics, our team was able to act quickly and effectively throughout the state that has a population of 4.2 million. We are proud to be entrusted once again with this critical responsibility by the State of Oregon’s Health Security, Preparedness & Response Program.”

Rapid redistribution of vital medical materials to providers throughout the State of Oregon requires secure, federally compliant, accountable, and reliable logistics expertise. With decades of experience supporting healthcare systems, government agencies, and specialty pharmacies, Callan JMB’s agile and scalable logistics solutions are built to respond to these emergencies swiftly and safely.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

