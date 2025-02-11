Aligned Marketplace Selects CirrusMD to National Advanced Primary Care Marketplace

Employees can now select CirrusMD as their virtual primary care provider, connecting them to always-on, immediate, accessible, high-quality care

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, creator of the physician-first care and navigation solution, a new model for virtual primary care delivery, has announced their solution is now available to employers through Aligned Marketplace. Aligned Marketplace, an advanced primary care marketplace for self-insured employers, includes the best and highest quality of clinic-based, virtual-first, and population-specific providers. By teaming up with CirrusMD for a new virtual primary care option, selecting a primary care physician and receiving ongoing primary care just became faster and easier for employees nationwide.

Employers often suggest that their employees select a PCP, yet at times, choosing a PCP can be difficult. Some geographic areas may lack local primary care resources, or physicians may have long wait times for new patients. In fact, the national average for a non-emergent visit with a PCP is 26 days.

In parallel to these challenges, it’s been demonstrated that for patients with a PCP, the total cost of care is lowered. A recent study found the average annual total cost of patients having a PCP was 27.4% lower than those without a PCP(1). Additionally, having a PCP improves patient health via several factors including preventative care, early detection, management of chronic conditions, and increased health equity.

With a focus on establishing greater access to care, the partnership with Aligned Marketplace enables employees selecting a primary care physician to select CirrusMD as their virtual PCP. Through CirrusMD, patients have immediate access to qualified physicians from any location in the U.S., 24/7/365. CirrusMD connects patients with doctors in less than 60 seconds for primary care and a wide range of other health services, including acute/urgent care, pediatric care, women’s or men’s health, behavioral health, chronic condition management and more.

"Our vision is to connect employees and their families with the best primary care experience,” said Patrick Nelli, CEO and Founder, Aligned Marketplace. “With CirrusMD, people who need care can simply and easily chat with their most trusted health advisor — the physician — anywhere, anytime, in less than a minute. With access to high-quality primary care being such a challenge for so many workers, this supports our mission of increasing America's healthspan and lowering total medical costs for employers."

“Aligned Marketplace’s goal is shared by CirrusMD, because we believe there’s a better way to deliver care,” said Jamie Hall, President and CEO, CirrusMD. “What’s exciting is seeing the shift in the healthcare delivery landscape. Today’s more effective virtual care can close gaps that cost money, time, and even compromise health. We’ve created a new model of virtual care that’s connected, aware, informed and always on. By placing the physician at the beginning of a patient’s care journey, there can be fewer delays in care, better management of chronic conditions, and a more proactive care model.”

(1) Farrar, S., Mir, M., Rethlefsen, M. L., & Bowman, M. A. (2022). Impact of Primary Care Physicians on Healthcare Outcomes and Costs in the United States: A Systematic Review. Journal of General Internal Medicine, 37(15), 4334–4346. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-022-07755-y



About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. We are solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, our network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by our proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). To learn more, visit cirrusmd.com.

About Aligned Marketplace

Aligned Marketplace is an advanced primary care marketplace for self-insured employers. Aligned is an easy and effective way to give employees access to advanced primary care – care that is designed to keep them healthy and proven to reduce health care costs by as much as 15 percent. With a single value-based, shared savings contract, employers see a return on investing in their employees' improved health. By integrating seamlessly into existing health plans, Aligned Marketplace takes the pain and complexity out of offering advanced primary care. Founded in 2023 by an experienced team of health care veterans, Aligned Marketplace's network includes more than 3,000 advanced primary care clinics in all 50 states. For more information, go to alignedmarketplace.com.

Media Contact(s):

For CirrusMD

Christine Bailey

christine-bailey@cirrusmd.com

For Aligned Marketplace

Dori Young

aligned@crosscutstrategies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.