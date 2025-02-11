Attain Online Japanese Language School Holds First Information Session on March 8, 2025

1st. Information session at 2025 Spring Spring Semester 2025 Admission Special Offer Spring Semester 2025 Free Trial Lesson

AOJ Language School has opened registration for the 1st Online School Information Session, which will be held on March 8, from 18:00 to 19:00 (Japan Time) .

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School, an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, has opened registration for the 1st Online School Information Session, which will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 18:00 to 19:00 (Japan Time) for the Spring 2025 semester. Advance registration is required to attend.

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain, which has over 200,000 students on Udemy, an online platform in the U.S. The school accepts students from all over the world and provides cost-effective content with low tuition fees so that students can learn Japanese from anywhere in the world. Thanks to your support, this spring marks the school's fourth year in operation, and more than 300 students from all over the world are studying here.

In the upcoming spring semester, AOJ Language School offers Japanese language classes for all levels (N5-N1), making it an ideal choice for those preparing for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). The school offers two types of classes: video classes with 24-hour access, and 90-minute live classes twice a week with highly qualified instructors who are certified Japanese language teachers. Video courses are also available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese, allowing students to choose a time that is convenient for them to learn and advance their Japanese language study in their native language.

The school's mission is to provide Japanese language learners with opportunities to enhance their language skills and experience Japanese culture. During the online school information session, they will provide an overview of the school, curriculum, class schedule, course structure, enrollment details, and promotional offers.

Registration for April enrollment is already open, making this session a great opportunity to ask school officials directly about classes and support services. For detailed information and applications, please visit the official website. You can also request information materials or inquire about the school through the website.

■< Online School Information Sessions>■

・1st Information Session:

18:00-19:00 March 8 2025 (Japan Time)

Reserve your spot:

info@aoj-ls.jp

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

<About Spring Semester 2025>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

<Application>

Application deadline: March 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 6, 2025 - Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

<Spring Semester 2025 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Spring Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students

For more details, click here!

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

・Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

