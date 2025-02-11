Former Home Depot Lighting Head and Industry Veteran Greg St. John Joins SKYX as President of Lighting, Fans, and Smart Home Products

Brings Over 30 Years of Experience Across World Leading Lighting and Retail Brands

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard announced today that Greg St. John, former head of Home Depot’s indoor lighting category and former CEO of world leading lighting companies such as Eglo, and Cordelia Lighting, has joined SKYX as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products.

In his new position, St. John will lead SKYX’s growing penetration in lighting, fans, and smart home products, expanding the company’s presence in major retail channels, homebuilders, hotels, and commercial projects. He will also play a pivotal role in strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Home Depot, and Wayfair among other expected collaborations.

With more than 30 years of experience, St. John has held executive leadership roles in major U.S. and global lighting brands, overseeing product development, sales, and marketing. His deep expertise in merchandising, sourcing, and smart lighting solutions makes him an ideal fit to drive SKYX’s growth and product expansion initiatives.

Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX said, “I am very happy to have Greg joining us as he brings vast experience and industry knowledge. His track record with leading companies such as Home Depot among other global lighting brands aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize smart, safe living solutions and the lighting industry. ”

Greg St. John added, “I am truly excited to join Rani and the SKYX team at such a pivotal time. The company’s plug & play advanced and smart platform technologies are game-changing, and I strongly believe they will set a new standard for lighting, fans, and smart products across homes, buildings, hotels, and commercial spaces. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive SKYX’s innovation and expansion in key markets.”

SKYX continues to expand its market presence through product deployments, industry collaborations, and strategic initiatives. The company remains focused on scaling operations and integrating its solutions across key industry sectors.

St. John’s appointment reinforces SKYX’s commitment to advancing lighting, smart home and building technologies while making safety, efficiency, and innovation the new industry standard.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

