Anfield Energy to Present at the Metals and Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy, Inc. (TSXV:AEC; OTCQB:ANLDF), with its uranium and vanadium asset portfolio based in the Southwestern United States and focused on development and the pursuit of near-term production, today announced that Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 13th, 2025

DATE: February 13th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4hPp1JA

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12th and 13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Recently completed a $15 million equity financing

Announced its intention to pursue a listing of its shares on a senior US stock exchange

Announced that it had completed its 14-hole, 14,100-foot drill program at its Slick Rock uranium and vanadium project and outlined its 2025 plans to advance the project, including the pursuit of a Plan of Operations



About Anfield Energy, Inc.

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

