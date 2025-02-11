AmpliTech Group Announces Over $2.1M in New Purchase Orders in Q1, All Set for Delivery in Fiscal Year 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading innovator in signal processing components for satellite communications, public and private 5G networks, and advanced 5G/6G system design, today announced that its cumulative purchase orders for the current quarter have exceeded $2.1 million. Recent key orders include a significant domestic purchase from a Fortune 1000 company for Low Noise Block Converters (LNBs) and the company’s first international orders for three configurations of its 5G ORAN radio products. All orders are slated for delivery within the first half of Fiscal Year 2025.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group, commented: “The strong influx of orders underscores our dedication to delivering high-performance solutions that align with our customers’ needs. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, market expansion, and continued growth. These new orders not only highlight our technological expertise but also validate our strategic R&D investments—driving revenue growth and enhancing shareholder value.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these orders and level of orders will lead to further production orders, work for the customer, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.