The Alkaline Water Company Retains SmallCapVoice.com Inc. to Provide Investor Relations Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced it has retained Austin, Texas-based SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV"). SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is an investor relations and communications firm focused on emerging growth companies. The Company and SCV will be creating several different initiatives aimed at increasing corporate exposure to new investors, as well as current shareholders, customers and others.

"We're thrilled with The Alkaline Water Company's significant progress in 2025," said Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. "Their rapid progress toward an OTCQB listing and their strategic bulk inventory purchase, enabled by creative financing, has impressed us. We look forward to showcasing their achievements to our audience of micro-cap investors and keeping their existing shareholders informed."

"We're excited to partner with SmallCapVoice.com to expand our investor relations efforts," said Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "We look forward to working with SmallCapVoice.com to broaden our communication with shareholders and share the exciting developments at The Alkaline Water Company, Inc."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline88 - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste. The company aims to lead the beverage industry through its experienced management team, creative financing strategies, and keen understanding of its target audience's needs and preferences.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current internal projections, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected improvements in cash position; anticipated acceleration of positive cash flows; expected reduction in cash burn; projected inventory turnover rates; and anticipated distribution partnerships.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors including market conditions; competition; changes in consumer preferences; supply chain disruptions; regulatory changes; economic conditions; financing availability; and numerous other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

The financial projections contained herein are based on our current internal analysis and assumptions about future events. These projections have not been reviewed by independent accountants and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results may vary significantly from these projections.

Specifically, regarding our inventory purchase agreement and share issuance, investors should note that while the restricted shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up period, their eventual trading availability may affect future share price and dilution after the restriction period ends. The value of these shares may fluctuate significantly based on market conditions and trading activity. However, during the 12-month restriction period, these shares will not impact on the current public float or trading dynamics.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

Company Contact Information:

5524 North 51st Avenue Ste100

Glendale, Arizona 85301

Telephone: 480-582-3600

Email: info@thealkalinewaterco.com

