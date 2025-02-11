HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange and Change in Ticker Symbol

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company” or “HomeTrust”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank, today announced that the Company will transfer the listing of its common stock from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE”). HomeTrust’s common stock is expected to commence trading on the NYSE on Monday, February 24, 2025 under a new ticker symbol, “HTB”. The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to trade on NASDAQ until the close of the market on Friday, February 21, 2025.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with the NYSE,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In joining the world’s largest stock exchange, we believe leveraging the NYSE trading platform will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We look forward to celebrating this occasion and milestone for HomeTrust by ringing The Opening Bell on our first of day of trading on the NYSE.”

“We are pleased to welcome HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange,” said Tara Dziedzic, Head of US Listings, New York Stock Exchange. “As an NYSE-listed company, HomeTrust joins our community of icons, disruptors and many of its peers, leveraging the membership value that our exchange uniquely provides.”

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

