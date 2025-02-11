Pulse Flour Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 11.27% to reach US$74.492 billion by 2030

Pulse Flour Market

The pulse flour market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% from US$44.261 billion in 2025 to US$74.492 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pulse flour market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$74.492 billion in 2030.Pulse flour is a type of flour which are made using various types of pulses and edible seeds, like dry beans, lentils, lupin, and chickpeas among others. Pulse flour offers various nutritional benefits, as it contains a greater amount of fiber and protein compared to normal flour. Pulse flour also consists of higher levels of micronutrients, which include iron, vitamins, minerals, and folate, and is optimum for gluten-free food products. Pulse flour offers key applications across multiple sectors, which include food & beverages, animal feeds, and pet food among others. In the pet food and animal feed sector, pulse flour helps in providing essential nutrients to the animals. It also helps in reducing the environmental footprint of the production of eggs and pork.Major factors propelling the growth of the global pulse flour market during the forecasted timeline are the increasing global demand for gluten-free products. With the rising cases of gluten sensitivity and celiac diseases, the demand for gluten-free products witnessed a major growth. Similarly, the increasing adoption of plant-based diets in the global market is also estimated to grow the demand for pulse flour during the estimated timeline.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pulse-flour-market The pulse flour market, under the type segment, is divided into beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas. Under the type segment of the global pulse flour market, the chickpeas category is estimated to grow at a significant rate. Chickpea flour offers its application across multiple food and beverage products. Chickpea flour also consists of fewer calories compared to other types of pulse flour and contains higher levels of vitamins and minerals.The cultivation type segment of the pulse flour market is categorized into conventional and organic. The organic category under the cultivation type segment of the pulse flour market is forecasted to attain a greater market share during the estimated timeline. The major factor propelling the growth of the organic category is the increasing global demand for organic food and beverage ingredients. The organic pulse flour is produced from the pulses which are produced organically, without using any chemicals or fertilizers.The pulse flour market, under the application segment, is divided into food & beverages, pet food, animal feed, and others. The food and beverage category is estimated to grow at a greater rate in the application segment of the pulse flour market and is further divided into bakery, extruded snacks, beverages, and others. In the food and beverage sector, pulse flour is used as a gluten-free alternative to traditional flour. Pulse flour also helps in enhancing the texture, color, and experience of the food and beverage products. The global demand for the food and beverage sector witnessed major growth, majorly with the increasing urbanization and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Similarly, the increasing utilization of e-commerce retail platforms in the global market is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the food and beverage sectors during the estimated timeline.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global adaptogens market, during the estimated timeline. The major factor pushing the growth of the pulse flour market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for plant-based food products. The Asia Pacific region consists of a higher number of vegan and vegetarian populations, especially in India. With the increasing vegan and vegetarian population in the region, the demand for plant-based food ingredients, with higher nutritional value, is estimated to increase.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the adaptogens market that have been covered are ARDENT MILLS, Avena Foods, Limited, Extrumol LTDA, ADM, Ingredion, PAULA Ingredient, Novo Farina, Vestkorn, Midlands Holdings, and Vitarich Agro Food (India) Limited.The market analytics report segments the pulse flour market as follows:• By Typeo Beanso Chickpeaso Lentilso Peas• By Cultivation Typeo Conventionalo Organic• By Application• Food and Beverageso Bakeryo Extruded snackso Beverageso Others• Pet food• Animal feed• Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Spaino United Kingdomo Italyo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao South Africao Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Australiao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• ARDENT MILLS• Avena Foods, Limited• Extrumol LTDA• ADM• Ingredion• PAULA Ingredient• Novo Farina• Vestkorn• Midlands Holdings• Vitarich Agro Food (India) LimitedReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Food Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-additives-market • Malted Wheat Flour Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/malted-wheat-flour-market • Global Functional Flours Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-functional-flours-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 