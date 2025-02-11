Centauri Systems Named 2025 Local Solar Installer of the Year by EnergySage

Centauri Systems, 2025 Local Installer of the Year

For the second year in a row, local solar installer has been recognised by EnergySage for its localtheir excellence in solar industry.

For us, it’s never been about just selling solar to anyone and everyone—it’s about educating people so they can make informed decisions that truly benefit them.” — Dylan Hering, General Manager at Centauri Systems

BLAINE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centauri Systems , a leader in residential and commercial solar installations, has been honored as the 2025 Local Installer of the Year by EnergySage . This prestigious recognition, now in its second year, highlights the company’s continued commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and high-quality solar solutions. Notably, Centauri Systems has won the award for the second consecutive year, solidifying its reputation as the top solar provider in the state of Minnesota.EnergySage, a trusted marketplace for solar energy solutions, introduced the Local Installer of the Year award in 2024 to spotlight outstanding local solar companies that consistently exceed customer expectations and maintain superior installation standards. The selection process considers verified customer reviews, industry certifications, and overall impact within the local solar industry. Centauri Systems stood out among hundreds of installers for its exceptional service, transparent pricing, and dedication to helping homeowners and businesses transition to clean energy seamlessly.“We’re beyond thrilled to win this award for the second year in a row,” said Dylan Hering, General Manager at Centauri Systems. “For us, it’s never been about just selling solar to anyone and everyone—it’s about educating people so they can make informed decisions that truly benefit them. We want homeowners and businesses to feel confident about going solar, knowing they’re working with a company that puts their needs first. This recognition validates our approach, and we’re excited to keep helping more people embrace renewable energy in a way that makes sense for them.”Since its inception, Centauri Systems has been at the forefront of the renewable energy movement, offering customized solar panel installations that maximize efficiency and savings for homeowners and businesses alike. By focusing on high-quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and personalized customer service, Centauri Systems has earned a strong reputation in the Midwest solar market.As the demand for renewable energy continues to rise, Centauri Systems remains dedicated to expanding its reach and bringing reliable, cost-effective solar power solutions to more communities.For more information about Centauri Systems and its award-winning solar installations, visit www.solarbycentauri.com or contact Dylan Hering at d.hering@solarbycentauri.com or (763) 248-2734.About Centauri SystemsCentauri Systems is a premier solar installation company specializing in residential and commercial solar energy solutions. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Centauri Systems provides high-quality solar panel installations designed to help clients reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

