3Daughters Announces Appointment of John Poulos to the Board of Directors

Poulos, former Head of Business Development at AbbVie, brings significant operational experience to support the Company's growth strategy in women’s health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Daughters, Inc., a clinical development company fueling revolutionary healthcare for women, is excited to announce that John Poulos will be joining its Board of Directors. This appointment marks an advancement in the company’s mission to dramatically improve women’s contraceptive experiences and expand their options, particularly with intrauterine devices (IUDs).

With a career spanning over 40 years, including 38 years at Abbott/AbbVie, Poulos brings decades of success from a major player in the life sciences industry. He is a prominent member of the pharmaceutical community and played an instrumental role in negotiating numerous transformative acquisitions to build AbbVie’s pharmaceutical portfolio.

“3Daughters is incredibly fortunate to bring John’s wealth of experience to our Board of Directors. He is a skilled leader with a proven track record in identifying and licensing/acquiring innovation that has delivered groundbreaking therapies for patients which aligns with our mission and vision for women,” said Mary Beth Cicero, CEO and Co-Founder of 3Daughters. “His invaluable perspective will help 3Daughters expand into our next phase of growth for our game-changing IUD and Slider™ system designed to address insertion pain. Our goal is to provide the best IUD experience for women and John’s expertise will help us get closer to bringing innovative therapies into the market.”

“I am honored to serve on the board of this revolutionary women’s health company and help 3Daughters drive therapeutic innovation for patients, starting with an advanced IUD integrated system. I look forward to helping this experienced leadership team continue their success and execute on their strategic vision of developing groundbreaking healthcare solutions for women,” said Poulos.

3Daughters’ mission is to advance women’s health innovation with their targeted uterine delivery platform, starting with an advanced contraceptive option to provide women with the best IUD experience. With our first product, a frameless IUD and Slider™ (inserter/retriever), 3Daughters is taking everything that’s hated about the 50-year-old IUDs, revolutionizing it, and giving women hope and what they have long wanted - an improved option.

About 3Daughters™

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on revolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company’s technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted drug therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, nonhormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman’s body and is combined with our unique, patented Slider™ system (inserter/ retriever) designed to eliminate steps and pain points as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal). 3Daughters’ vision is to solve health issues for women, particularly significant (neglected) problems, like outdated painful IUDs. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier — insertion (and retrieval) pain. This pain is associated with all current rigid, plastic T-shaped framed IUDs on the market and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control.

Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

