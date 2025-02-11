SMX Announces Acquisition of cBEYONData

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of cBEYONData. cBEYONData is a provider of implementation, design, and managed service capabilities, as well as a proprietary portfolio of budget management and financial analytics solutions that provide real-time data visibility and transparency to customers within the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal civilian agencies. Together, SMX and cBEYONData (collectively the “Company”) are well-positioned to support customers across the public sector, helping them achieve enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and financial transparency, each key priorities of Congress and the new administration.

The acquisition creates a leading provider of differentiated digital transformation capabilities, offering a tailored set of solutions that help government customers manage their increasingly complex financial, planning, and analytical needs. Expertise spans across top financial platforms like Oracle, SAP, and Momentum, while ensuring enhanced scalability, flexibility, and security driven by the Company’s strong relationships with leading cloud infrastructure providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Combined, the Company’s deepened capabilities provide meaningful growth and cross-selling opportunities across its base of complementary customers driven by its end-to-end portfolio of specialized enterprise data and system solutions. One example is CFO Control Tower®, a software suite designed to seamlessly integrate with government ERP systems and provide real-time financial data analytics, robust budget planning capabilities, and enhanced collaboration and automation tools. cBEYONData also offers cBEYONDLab®, a cloud-hosted demonstration environment that allows federal agencies to perform continuous exploration of ERP and ERP-enabled solutions prior to making major software purchases, saving substantial costs associated with process realignment and technology initiatives.

In recognition of cBEYONData’s breadth of solutions, as well as its multi-decade history serving prominent customers including the U.S. Army, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and other high priority federal agencies, cBEYONData will continue to operate with its current leadership team under a newly established horizontal business unit within SMX—Enterprise Systems and Solutions (ESS)—led by SMX President, Sandeep Dorawala.

In welcoming cBEYONData, SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne stated, “cBEYONData brings valuable scale and technical expertise to our strategic growth plan to expand our work supporting the business of government. cBEYONData's successful solutions at the ‘nexus of data and dollars’ is particularly relevant today as government executives and senior military leaders focus on financial transparency and accountability.”

cBEYONData CEO Dyson Richards commented on the transaction, “In SMX we have found the right partner to accelerate our growth into new areas while embracing our client and employee focused culture. SMX is a great fit for us based on their corporate philosophy and digital transformation acumen, and we see a very bright future together.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. cBEYONData was a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners (“Bluestone”). KippsDeSanto & Co. and G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisors, and Holland & Knight as legal counsel to cBEYONData and Bluestone. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to SMX.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C6ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

About cBEYONData

cBEYONData improves the business of government by understanding the overlapping relationship between data and dollars. We diagnose, design, and implement processes, technology platforms, and the tools and methodologies that help government operate effectively. We believe the right mix of advice, technology, and implementation expertise allows our clients to do right by the budgets, the people, and the mission so that the business of government runs at its very best.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.

