Golden Corral® Reinvents the Buffet with a Digital Overhaul

Golden Corral transforms its operations with Qu’s cloud-based unified commerce platform

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Corral, the nation’s largest buffet restaurant chain and the only brand in its segment to thrive post-pandemic, is evolving beyond its in-store dining roots with a full-scale technology transformation. Partnering with Qu , Golden Corral has launched an advanced cloud-based platform that modernizes operations, expands digital ordering, and sets the stage for long-term growth.

Founded in 1973, Golden Corral Corporation and its franchisees operate 351 locations across 39 states and Puerto Rico, serving all-you-can-eat buffet meals. The Golden Corral system has achieved a remarkable 31% increase in Average Unit Volume (AUV) since 2019. As a brand with over 50 years of history, Golden Corral is now embarking on an ambitious growth strategy for the next 50 years. This strategy includes reinventing its buffet concept and expanding into off-premises dining and digital ordering.

Golden Corral chose Qu for how it unifies commerce across the brand, plus its strong alignment with the company’s values and objectives. “Partnering with Qu means more than just acquiring new hardware and software; it’s about embracing a holistic transition strategy,” said Dawn Gillis, CIO at Golden Corral Corporation. “Their solutions are not only highly intuitive, but also tailored to support the unique aspects of our business.”

Dubbed “Cloud Corral,” Golden Corral’s new technology platform integrates with Qu’s point-of-sale , native online ordering, drive-thru, and kitchen solutions to streamline sales and operations across all Golden Corral locations. The homestyle comfort food brand now boasts an innovative, cloud-based platform with centralized menu management across all restaurants while enabling franchisees the flexibility of day-part pricing management by location.

Since implementing Qu’s technology, Golden Corral has experienced a significant reduction in training time—from several days to just 30 minutes—demonstrating its exceptional ease of use and suitability for the company’s diverse operational needs.

“Qu is the only partner I trusted to guide us through this major transformation that required a foundational tech stack replacement while redefining our operating model and growth strategy,” said Dawn Gillis, CIO of Golden Corral. “Qu’s enterprise best practices, ease of integrations, and unique support model position them as leaders in guiding restaurants through this type of transformational change.”

The Qu platform will drive Golden Corral’s transition from a traditional in-store model to a comprehensive digital approach. Franchisees now benefit from modern, intuitive systems and the Notify app , which provides real-time AI-based alerts on sales, inventory, and labor data. This advancement allows for effective management at both the store level and across the entire brand network. Golden Corral and Qu completed the full brand rollout to Qu’s unified platform over the course of 7 months during 2024.

Niko Papademetriou, co-founder of Qu, added, “We’re proud to support Golden Corral in leading the industry’s evolution and setting new standards for operational excellence and growth. After meeting Lance Trenary [CEO], understanding his vision for the brand, and knowing that Dawn Gillis and her team could execute on the vision, we were even more convinced of being the right partner. We knew that by integrating Qu’s unified commerce platform, Golden Corral could modernize its operations while positioning the brand for a vibrant future.”

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter .

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick service and fast casual restaurants. Qu’s industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Arlington, VA, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital. Visit www.qubeyond.com and stay connected with LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Chloe LaPrade Digital Marketing Specialist at Qu claprade@qubeyond.com 904-254-0607

