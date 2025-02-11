CPA Canada - Interview opportunity: Celebrate love without the price tag this Valentine’s Day

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day is often seen as the ultimate celebration of love—but does it always have to come with a price tag?

Some couples splurge on extravagant dinners and lavish gifts, while others are rethinking whether you need to break the bank to show you care.

A 2024 survey by Leger found that nearly half of Canadians spend money on gifts, 40 per cent on dining out, and yet 87 per cent believe the holiday is overly commercialized.

“Money and love don’t have to go hand-in-hand,” says Li Zhang, financial literacy leader at CPA Canada. “The key is making sure your Valentine’s Day celebration reflects what truly matters to you and your partner—not just for the ‘gram.’”

For those who want to celebrate love without the hefty price tag, here are some low- or no-cost ways to make the day special:

Recreate your first date at home: Cook the same meal, play the same music, and reminisce.

Cook the same meal, play the same music, and reminisce. Write a love letter: A heartfelt, handwritten note can be far more meaningful than any store-bought card.

A heartfelt, handwritten note can be far more meaningful than any store-bought card. Take a digital detox together: Unplug from your devices and spend uninterrupted quality time together.

Unplug from your devices and spend uninterrupted quality time together. Plan a memory walk: Visit a place that holds special meaning in your relationship.

Visit a place that holds special meaning in your relationship. Make a ‘reasons I love you’ jar: Fill a jar with small notes of appreciation and admiration.



“If love is priceless, why does Valentine’s Day come with a receipt? Perhaps the most romantic gesture isn’t about spending—it’s about making your partner feel valued in ways money can’t buy,” says Zhang.

