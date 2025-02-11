Enphase Energy Launches Expanded IQ Battery 5P Solution for New Home Projects in California

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of an expanded IQ® Battery 5P™ product with support for both single-phase 120/208 V and split-phase 120/240 V, for new home projects in California. This expanded functionality provides an optimal storage solution for new single- and multi-family homes in California. The IQ Battery 5P product remains fully JA12 compliant, ensuring it meets California Title 24 requirements.

California Title 24 mandates solar for all new homes, making integrated solar-plus-battery systems increasingly important. With support for a wider range of voltage requirements, the IQ Battery 5P helps builders and homeowners maximize solar value under NEM 3.0, while streamlining Energy Design Rating (EDR) compliance. Its modular design starts at 5 kWh, making it an ideal fit for smaller solar systems in new homes. This flexibility also helps builders more effectively balance other construction considerations, providing a cost-effective solution to meet California’s evolving energy standards.

“As a longtime installer of Enphase’s products in California, we’re excited about the IQ Battery 5P as a flexible and cost-effective energy storage solution for new home builders,” said Chris Pearce, chief executive officer of Solara, an installer of Enphase products in California. “The modularity and reliability of Enphase’s technology make it easier than ever for developers to meet energy requirements while maximizing value for homeowners.”

“Enphase continues to set the standard for quality and innovation in home energy solutions,” said Helmut Gehle, VP of solar new construction at Citadel, an installer of Enphase products in California. “The IQ Battery 5P is another great example - designed for performance, built for reliability, and produced right here in the United States. Homeowners and builders can trust they’re getting a best-in-class storage system that they can depend on for years to come.”

“The IQ Battery 5P is a game-changer for new home projects,” said Thomas Bassett, chief operations manager at Asgard Energy, an installer of Enphase products in California. “Its advanced design with flexible voltage simplifies installation. Also, with Enphase’s batteries now produced in the United States, this solution supports American energy independence, jobs, and manufacturing.”

The IQ Battery 5P starts with 5 kWh of capacity and delivers up to 3.84 kW of continuous power. The new single-phase solution is designed as a “grid-tied” system without backup capabilities, eliminating the need for an IQ® System Controller. This reduces system components and lowers costs, making it ideal for multi-family housing where space and budget are limited. For split-phase systems, an IQ System Controller can be added to enable backup functionality. The IQ Battery 5P comes with an industry-leading 15-year limited warranty in the United States.

“The IQ Battery 5P is an ideal energy storage solution for new home construction, delivering the performance, flexibility, and reliability that builders and homeowners expect from Enphase,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “By offering a grid-tied configuration, we’re helping to streamline installations and reduce costs while enjoying solar benefits under California’s energy standards. With its production in the United States, the IQ Battery 5P also supports domestic manufacturing and strengthens the renewable energy supply chain.”

Enphase recently announced initial shipments of IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the United States that can help projects qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit. IQ Batteries bearing SKUs with a “DOM” suffix, contain certain components made with domestic content.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

