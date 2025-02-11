Two Six Technologies Delivers Strategic Growth and Makes Exceptional Mission Impact in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, achieved outstanding growth and milestone results in 2024. Most importantly, Two Six’s products, systems, and teams supported more than 46,000 mission operations last year.

In 2024, the company generated organic revenue growth of 25%, expanded its contract portfolio with large IDIQ awards, grew single-award contract ceiling to over $1.5 billion, and increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $60 million through the delivery of proprietary products and software platforms.

“Our core focus is to rapidly deliver products, technologies, and expertise to address complex challenges facing our nation today,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “I could not be more proud of the exceptionally talented professionals of Two Six, and their dedication to supporting the critical missions of our U.S. Government customers.”

Two Six Technologies is a next-generation defense technology company, strategically positioned at the intersection of innovative technologies and mission impact. The company is purpose-built for a new era of government efficiency, with proven capabilities to execute on R&D programs, create breakthrough technologies, transition new innovations to operational users and warfighters, and deliver scalable product solutions.

Two Six Technologies supports its customers through a suite of proprietary products that deliver technological superiority for our nation, allies, and partners. These products, including IKE™, Pulse, SIGMA™, and TrustedKeep™, are proven solutions offering direct and scalable impact for real-world challenges in critical sectors including cybersecurity, information advantage, CBRN detection, resilient secure communications, and zero trust.

The company’s strategic expansions in 2024 included investments in infrastructure, secure labs, and the opening of new offices in Herndon, VA; Colorado Springs, CO; and Laurel, MD. Two Six’s employees work in 26 office locations in 7 states, as well as in labs, customer sites, and hybrid and remote locations across the country.

In 2024, Two Six Technologies was recognized with numerous industry awards for outstanding individual and corporate performance, including: WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards and Pinnacle Awards, Greater Washington GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year, NVTC’s Cyber 50 and Tech 100, and Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business 2024. Additionally, the company was awarded nine new U.S. patents in 2024 for inventions created by Two Six employees.

Two Six continues to invest in supporting employees’ growth and professional development, including recruiting programs, referral bonuses, training courses, and team events. In 2024, the company hired and onboarded more than 280 new employees and continues to recruit mission-focused professionals for its world-class teams. Two Six offers competitive benefits and compelling career development opportunities. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit twosixtech.com/careers/.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, public safety, and national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, resilient secure communications, electronic systems, and zero trust solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, Pulse, TrustedKeep™, and SIGMA™; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group. Since its formation, Two Six has acquired and integrated four companies that are highly complementary to Two Six’s mission, culture, and growth strategy.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs approximately 900 professionals working in 37 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

703-782-9473

