Blue Point Brewing Announces 5th Annual Shakedown on Main Street Festival

Blue Point Hosts Epic Summer Kickoff with Performances by Ripe, Badfish, Dogs in a Pile, and Ernie & the Band!

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly announces its 5th annual Shakedown on Main Street arts and music festival, on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at its Patchogue, New York brewery. This year’s festival will feature an incredible lineup of live performances, including Ripe, Badfish, Dogs in a Pile, and Ernie & the Band, bringing a mix of surf rock and jam band energy to Long Island.

Expect a day filled with unforgettable music, local food trucks, interactive art exhibits, skateboarding demonstrations, and much more, creating a vibrant, one-of-a-kind experience that blends the best of music, art, and community.





Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director, Tilray Beverages, said, “This year, we’re hosting the festival in May to kick off summer on Long Island. Shakedown on Main Street has grown tremendously over the past five years, and we’re proud to continue the tradition of this event and connect with our incredible local community.”

Blue Point Brewing is providing an opportunity for emerging local musicians with its Battle of the Bands event, scheduled to take place throughout February. The winner will be awarded the esteemed opening performance slot at Shakedown on Main Street, sharing the stage with headlining acts.

General admission and VIP tickets for Shakedown on Main Street are available now, with early-bird prices for both options (limited availability). Tickets and additional details can be found here.

Festival Details:

Musical Acts: Featuring Ripe, Badfish, Dogs in a Pile, Ernie & the Band, Battle of the Bands Winner, and more.

Featuring Ripe, Badfish, Dogs in a Pile, Ernie & the Band, Battle of the Bands Winner, and more. Festival Hours: From 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST

From 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST Location: Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main Street, Patchogue, NY

Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main Street, Patchogue, NY Ticket Information: General Admission Tickets: $42/Early Bird, $60/Standard VIP Tickets (limited availability): $70/Early Bird, $125/Standard Ultra VIP Tickets (very limited availability): $150/Early Bird, $200/Standard

Age Restriction: Attendees must be 21 years or older. No refunds will be offered.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Blue Point Brewing Events.

About Blue Point Brewing Company

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York, and is Long Island’s O.G. craft brewery. Twenty-five years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards, including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

For further information:

Tilray Brands

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

