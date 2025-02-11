Windfall Bio’s Methane-Eating Microbes Receive Critical OMRI Certification for Organic Farming

Certification milestone marks first step in establishing a market for organic fertilizer product, as company successfully achieves commercial-scale production of its methane-eating microbes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, announced today that its “OptiMem” product has received OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) status for use in certified organic operations under the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) standards. A critical step in establishing a market for its organic fertilizer product, this certification affirms Windfall’s methane-derived microbial output—a component of its organic fertilizer—as a validated solution for its partners deploying its technology at commercial-scale to generate economic returns from organic fertilizer production and carbon credits. This milestone underscores the company’s mission to advance both economic and environmental progress by transforming methane from any source into valuable outputs across methane-intensive industries, like oil and gas, agriculture, and waste management.

The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) is an international nonprofit organization that determines which input products are allowed for use in organic production and processing. To become OMRI Listed®, the product must meet strict standards for organic processing outlined by the USDA National Organic Program (NOP). By meeting OMRI’s stringent requirements, Windfall has opened the door to a rapidly growing market that increasingly demands sustainable and effective alternatives to synthetic fertilizers.

Windfall’s mems (methane-eating microbes) consume methane as a food source, transforming it into nitrogen-rich biomass that can be processed into high-value organic fertilizer for the user itself or to be sold in the market – reducing the negative environmental impacts associated with the overuse of synthetic fertilizer while strengthening fertilizer supply chains. Windfall’s nitrogen-rich fertilizer—with a target NPK ratio of 12-4-2—for organic farming offers a competitive product to conventional organic fertilizers, with increased soil health benefits and reduced nitrogen runoff.

"Receiving OMRI certification for our OptiMem product marks the latest milestone achievement on our mission to remove and transform harmful methane emissions into valuable products like organic fertilizer," said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. "An essential fertilizer input, this certification is key to cementing the environmental and economic benefits of Windfall’s novel methane-to-organic fertilizer output, enabling us to support organic farming while reducing the reliance on synthetic fertilizers. It’s a crucial step in our commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture, while driving rapid decarbonization and value creation across industries."

Building on recent company momentum, this certification milestone follows Windfall successfully achieving commercial-scale production of its methane removal solution. In addition to rapidly expanding deployments of its nature-based solution to meet the needs of each customer industry across agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management sectors, the company is actively conducting greenhouse and field trials of its fertilizer for organic farming and providing large samples to its intended fertilizer partners.

To learn more about how Windfall Bio is transforming methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability targets and goals, visit www.windfall.bio/contact.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio has developed the first-ever solution to remove climate-harming methane emissions with its nature-based solution that harnesses mems (methane-eating microbes) to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, or progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to reduce their methane footprint while operating more efficiently and improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall Bio is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall Bio is reducing methane and addressing the single fastest way to slow global warming, visit www.windfall.bio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c241e6f5-331b-4a14-8ef7-116fc14a7346

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a32ccea3-2d13-47cc-8b60-f4c5a71426d6

Windfall Bio Windfall Bio's Methane-Eating Microbes Windfall Bio Windfall Bio's Methane-Eating Microbes

