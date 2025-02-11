EvolveImmune Appoints Kristen M. Hege, M.D. to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Hege joins the Board as EvolveImmune prepares to enter the clinic in mid-2025 with EVOLVE104, its lead trispecific T cell engager with integrated CD2 T cell costimulation

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immunotherapy company developing first-in-category, multifunctional T Cell engager biotherapeutics to address unmet medical needs in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers, today announced the appointment of Kristen Hege, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

“Dr. Hege’s vast expertise and notable track record of successfully advancing novel cancer molecules from early stage through FDA approval will provide EvolveImmune with critical insights as we progress our portfolio assets through clinical development,” said Stephen Bloch, M.D., co-founder and CEO of EvolveImmune Therapeutics. “Her keen understanding of cancer immunotherapy development and the overall treatment landscape will be invaluable as we seek to fully exploit the potential of trispecific T cell engagers with integrated CD2 T cell costimulation to deliver clinically meaningful therapies to patients.”

“While we have seen incredible results with cancer immunotherapy in recent years, it is critical to overcome the limitations of currently available immunotherapies in solid tumors,” noted Dr. Hege. “The unique platform that EvolveImmune Therapeutics has developed offers this opportunity, and I am excited to be able to participate in advancing the lead molecule, EVOLVE104 through clinical development.”

Kristen M. Hege, M.D. Biography

Kristen M. Hege, M.D. has nearly three decades of oncology translational and clinical leadership experience. As senior vice president, Early Clinical Development, Hematology, Oncology & Cell Therapy at Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Hege was responsible for advancing a pipeline of small molecules, biologics and cell therapies from first-in-human studies through clinical proof-of-concept. including leading BMS’s BCMA CAR T cell program (Abecma) from target identification through FDA approval. Prior to BMS, she held similar roles at Celgene and Cell Genesys.

Dr. Hege spent more than two decades as part-time clinical faculty in the division of hematology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). In 2015, she was recognized by Fierce Biotech as one of the Top 12 Women in Biopharma, in 2019 by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association as a Luminary, in 2021 by San Francisco Business Times as one of the most influential women in Bay Area business, and in 2022 by UCSD with the Duane Roth Career Achievement Award for advances in science and medicine. Her career path and long history with CAR T cell development was featured as one of 25 physicians and scientists recognized as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Nature Medicine and by Forbes magazine in 2022 as one of 50 Women Over 50: Entrepreneurs in recognition of her leadership role in the development of Abecma.

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, trispecific T cell engagers derived from its EVOLVE platform, which have been inspired by a generation of discoveries in T cell immunology. EVOLVE molecules leverage the power of integrated CD2 costimulation to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immunotherapies in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. First-in-human clinical trials with EVOLVE104 are anticipated to commence in 2025.

