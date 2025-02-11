Preferred Hotels & Resorts Introduces Travel Advisor Portal

Independent hotel brand launches new travel booking and management platform for advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new Travel Advisor Portal, a cutting-edge platform designed to empower travel professionals with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, the portal offers priority access to a curated collection of more than 600 luxury independent hotels, resorts, and residences worldwide – while featuring a seamless, integrated experience for making and managing reservations, preparing rate quotes, submitting commission claims, and more – all in one place.

“We are proud to present this exciting new tool, which underscores our commitment to supporting the travel advisor community and enhancing their ability to provide the most unique and unforgettable travel experiences to their clients,” said Cheryl Williams, Chief Revenue Officer for Preferred Travel Group. “We believe this innovative platform will streamline their workflow, making it easier to do business with us by simplifying the process of optimizing all that Preferred Hotels & Resorts has to offer – and ultimately drive greater success for their businesses.”

Whether exploring Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio or managing bookings, the new Travel Advisor Portal provides a one-stop destination for luxury travel planners to access hotels, book and track reservations for their clients, and check on commissions. The fully integrated, easy-to-use platform allows agents to make reservations with access to eligible rates during searches, as well as exclusive offers and promotions to elevate client experiences. The platform also allows for personalized confirmations, room rate details, and included guest amenities, based on agency affiliation. Agents can also track performance metrics through the “My Insights” section, which offers detailed statistics on active and past reservations, unique hotels booked, total revenue, and total room nights booked.

The tool also features a comprehensive knowledge base for advisors to learn more about Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global collection of luxury properties, as well as the benefits of client enrollment and membership in I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program. The portal also contains helpful links, FAQs, and other related information, including details behind the philanthropic and sustainability initiatives of Preferred Travel Group.

Additionally, Preferred Platinum agents will benefit from a dedicated search page that lists Preferred Platinum hotels and amenities, as well as automatic inclusion of the Preferred Platinum rates when sourcing hotels – further streamlining the booking process for top-tier clients. A new feature, exclusively available to Preferred Platinum travel advisors, is Small Social Group Requests, that is managed through the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ VIP Desk. This program allows for immediate confirmation of availability and rates for bookings of up to 15 rooms with no meeting space required, at selected participating properties.

For more information and to register for the portal, visit TA.PreferredHotels.com. Additionally, travel advisors and agents can still book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes.



About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Jackson Senior Director, Public Relations – Americas jjackson@preferredhotels.com

