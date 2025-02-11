Cabaletta Bio Announces Presentations Featuring Updated Clinical Data on Rese-cel at Upcoming Scientific Meetings in February

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that updated clinical data on resecabtagene autoleucel (rese-cel, formerly referred to as CABA-201) will be featured in presentations at the 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, which is being held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from February 13-15, 2025, and the 5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering, which is being held at the Holiday Inn Munich – City Center in Munich, Germany from February 20-22, 2025. The presentations will include safety, translational data and clinical outcomes from the first 10 patients dosed with rese-cel across multiple ongoing clinical trials in the RESET™ clinical development program.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting

Session: Science Breakthroughs

Title: Unleashing Immune Cells on Autoimmune Disease

Date and Time: Saturday, February 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Irving Professor and Chair of Dermatology at Columbia University, Co-founder of and Scientific Advisory Board Co-chair at Cabaletta Bio

5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering

Session: Session 9: Targeting Non-malignant Diseases

Title: Clinical and Translational Studies of Rese-cel (an anti-CD19 CAR T Therapy) in Myositis, SLE, and Systemic Sclerosis: RESET Phase I/II Trials

Date and Time: Saturday, February 22, 2025, 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CET

Presenter: Samik Basu, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Cabaletta Bio

Additional information can be accessed on the website of each scientific meeting. Presentation materials will be made available on the Posters & Publications section of the Company’s website following each event.

About rese-cel (formerly referred to as CABA-201)

Rese-cel is a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases where B cells contribute to the initiation and/or maintenance of disease. Following a one-time infusion of a weight-based dose, rese-cel is designed to transiently and completely deplete all CD19-positive cells. This approach has the potential to reset the immune system and result in compelling clinical responses without chronic therapy requirements in patients. Cabaletta is currently evaluating rese-cel in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program which includes multiple disease-specific, company-sponsored clinical trials across growing portfolios of autoimmune diseases in a broad range of therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

