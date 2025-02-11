Codeword Elevates Gabie Kur to Partner, Driving New Phase of Growth and Client Services Alongside Leadership Evolution

Newly appointed leadership across editorial, client accounts, PR, and executive suite set to usher in a new era of partnering with the world’s biggest and smallest tech brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, communication agency Codeword announced the promotion of Gabie Kur to Partner, Head of Growth, making her the agency’s first-ever woman partner, first growth lead, and first partner addition in more than a decade. In her new role, Kur will oversee business development, external communications, agency service expansions, and innovative partnerships. She will continue to oversee Codeword’s PR practice as well. She joins partners Kyle Monson and Michael McKloskey on Codeword’s executive leadership bench.

Kur has spent over a decade at Codeword, most recently as Senior Vice President, PR, where she doubled Codeword’s client retention, tripled its monthly minimum retainer, and grew the team amid challenges in the tech, media, and PR industries. She has led PR programs for global brands such as Lowe’s, ASUS, Coway, Skillshare, Drift, and Alphabet’s Wing, and has successfully launched over 200 companies across her career. Her leadership in strategic growth, PR, and client expansion positions her to build out the agency’s growth function and push Codeword’s capabilities to the next level.

"At Codeword, we’re constantly working to strengthen the way we support both our clients’ and our growth. I’m eager to maximize Codeword’s momentum in a reinvigorated function that equips our teams to deliver the best work we can for the brands that count on us,” said Kur. “This role is the perfect blend of everything I love—PR, problem-solving, business development—and I’m especially looking forward to working even more closely with Kyle and Michael, who have played pivotal roles in much of my career.”

Codeword leadership is equally excited to add Kur to the partner bench.

“I’ve worked closely with hundreds of PR pros over the years, and there’s nobody like Gabie,” said Kyle Monson, founding partner at Codeword. “She has a level of energy that defies the laws of physics, and her intelligence and problem-solving skills are adored by both her clients and her teammates. Over the past few years, we watched her do the impossible, and push the business forward in an era of industry retraction. After years of trying and failing to find her limit, we’re like ‘Maybe the limit does not exist. Why doesn’t she just run the place with us?’ And we’re delighted that she agreed to it. I hope we continue to make memories and good work together for a very long time.”

Alongside Kur’s elevation to partner, Codeword upleveled its leadership across the agency.

Ted Brown has been named Head of Editorial, reporting to Kyle Monson. Ted brings over fourteen years of creative and editorial leadership to the role. After joining Codeword two years ago, Brown quickly became a trusted partner for high-profile clients like Google and Android. In his new position, Brown will set and maintain the bar for Codeword’s editorial output, and manage Codeword’s team of writers and editors, the agency’s largest department. He’ll also continue mentoring the next generation of writers and creatives, helping them push boundaries and refine their craft in an evolving media landscape. Outside of Codeword, Brown continues to be a regular contributor to The New York Times, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, and The New Yorker.

Katy Donkin has been appointed Head of Client Accounts, reporting to Michael McKloskey. Over her eight years at Codeword, Donkin has cultivated deep, trust-based relationships with major clients—her expert stewardship has allowed the agency to maintain a decade-long partnership with Google . She has demonstrated a unique ability to craft audience-driven strategies that deliver results, foster long-term satisfaction, and meet detailed client needs. In this elevated role, Donkin’s focus will be on helping teams proactively orchestrate success while ensuring effective client delivery and maintaining high client satisfaction. Throughout her time at the agency, she’s played a vital role in developing her team, mentoring colleagues, and championing Codeword’s client relationships—all while seamlessly managing her responsibilities remotely from New Zealand.

Liv Allen has been named Head of PR, reporting to Gabie Kur. Allen has been instrumental in growing the PR team and expanding the department’s integrated communications capabilities since joining Codeword in 2017. Across her career, Allen has worked with a diverse range of brands—from startups like Codeacademy and Outerspace to global companies such as ASUS, Payscale, and Sennheiser, as well as publicly traded companies like NVIDIA, Adobe, and Lowe’s. Her expertise in creating impactful media moments and fostering strong relationships has been integral to the agency’s success.

“We’re hyped as hell to announce the new leadership roles for Gabie, Ted, Katy, and Liv. Each of them has consistently shown their commitment to Codeword’s mission to create brand experiences people actually care about,” said Michael McKloskey, managing partner and EVP at Codeword. “They make a positive impact on their clients’ businesses. They lead their teams to be better marketers. They shape Codeword into an ever-evolving agency of expert communicators. It’s an incredible combination that’s setting us up for limitless success. There’s nothing this team can’t accomplish together.”

About Codeword

Codeword is a communication design agency that helps brands create breakthrough comms, content, and community experiences. A team of fast-moving writers, designers, PR pros, and strategists, Codeword fosters an independent spirit with global scale and capabilities. The nationwide team is remote-first, with offices in NYC and SF. Part of the WE Communications family.

