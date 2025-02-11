Provident Bank Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Welcoming Chief Lending Officer to Advance Commercial Banking and Lending Strategy

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce the addition of Bill Fink as Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, leading the commercial bank and the commercial lending growth strategy.

Mr. Fink has over 30 years of experience in commercial banking and credit administration and will lead and direct the bank’s commercial lending strategies, including new business development, loan portfolio management, and policy management for all commercial business lines, including C&I, commercial real estate, treasury management, and specialty lines. His expertise in structuring complex credit transactions and developing innovative approaches will help expand the bank’s loan portfolio and drive sustainable growth consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. In addition to overseeing lending initiatives, given his deep commercial banking experience, Mr. Fink will serve as a strategic advisor, collaborating closely with Provident’s Executive Leadership Team.

“I’m excited to begin a new chapter in my career where I can support Provident Bank’s mission to redefine the super community banking space,” said Bill Fink, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “With a strong foundation and clear momentum, I look forward to using my experience in commercial lending to drive growth, strengthen customer relationships, and foster a culture of innovation and excellence that supports Provident Bank’s business strategy.”

Mr. Fink will oversee a $16B loan portfolio and lead a team of eight direct reports and a total team of 250 employees based in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. He will also oversee portfolio management and credit risk, ensuring the bank’s lending strategies align with market opportunities and long-term objectives. Mr. Fink will contribute to enhancing credit policies, introducing new lending products, and optimizing the portfolio mix to ensure the bank is providing the best solution to its customers. Additionally, he will represent the bank at industry events and public engagements, strengthening relationships with customers and partners, while reinforcing Provident’s market presence.

"Bill is an exceptional leader, bringing broad expertise in commercial banking with a vision for driving growth and innovation,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. “I am thrilled to welcome him to our team as we enhance our commercial lending capabilities, deepen customer relationships, and position our bank for long-term success."

Mr. Fink brings two decades of leadership experience at TD Bank, N.A., where he held key senior roles across regional and national markets. Most recently, he served as EVP and Head of U.S. Middle Market Banking, leading TD’s nationwide expansion strategy for Middle Market and Asset-Based Lending and overseeing a $24 billion portfolio. Previously, as EVP, Chief Lending Officer, and Head of Credit Management for TD’s U.S. Commercial Banking Division, he played a critical role in credit oversight and risk management.

Mr. Fink holds an MBA in Management & Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from St. Joseph’s University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). In addition, he completed the Advanced Finance Postgraduate Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of the Executive Education Board of Directors at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.05 billion as of December 31, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

